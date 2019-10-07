5 'E's that Indian Engineers will need by 2020

An insight into the skillsets an Indian engineer needs to have to be a part of the new-age workforce

October 7, 2019

The 2020 Indian Engineer will look dramatically different from his predecessor of even 10 years ago. It’s safe to say that no other decade could have possibly had the level of disruption and dynamic shifts that we’ve just witnessed. Various factors such as the advent of the 4G revolution, growing borderless economies and a billion new voices coming online can be attributed to this. While the ecosystem, products and services are evolving at a rapid pace, Indian engineers, while coveted, still struggle to access global opportunities at scale. So, what are the skillsets that Indian engineers need to keep in mind to be part of the future workforce? With insights from more than 30,000+ engineers and partnering with some of the best technology companies across the world here’s what it looks like:

Emphasis on Soft Skills

While the Indian education system focuses on academic learning, most institutions do not focus on teaching soft skills. From speaking up in public forums to interacting with members across teams and demography, these become key for engineers to become productive assets for their teams.

Experience on Live Projects

This is one of the most crucial elements that engineers need to integrate. Going beyond pure-play academic learning and building on live applications that solve problems is key for honing skills.

Exposure on Working with Dynamic Teams

Remote workforces are slowly becoming a popular way for companies to scale. Remote working and working with cross-functional teams across the company has become important skills for engineers to be adept in. From using tech tools to working with other teams across verticals on regular projects is a great way to integrate learnings.

Education Beyond Curriculum

More often than not, engineers restrict their learning patterns to their own core areas of expertise and immediate area of work. The new-age workforce is adept in working across functions and it’s important for engineers to adapt to that. Engineering is an ever-evolving field from learning node stack and full-stack development today to a different set of skills tomorrows, constant learning is the key.

Engagement with communities

Communities have become a vital asset for almost all fast-growing businesses. Community engagement can play an important role as it enables constant learning and building a strong network that could come in handy across their careers. It enables them to contribute, share and access knowledge which is key for engineers.