Elon Musk Says Tesla Owners Will Soon Be Able to Replace Their Horn With Fart and Goat Noises

Future Tesla models might include unconventional horn sound effects, including goat noises and fart sounds, Elon Musk tweeted Sunday.
Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN l Getty Images
2 min read
In place of a horn, the next generation of Tesla cars may emit the sound of a goat bleating, or a fart noise. Welcome to the future.

CEO Elon Musk teased "customized & movement sounds" for future Teslas in a series of tweets Sunday night. It's not clear whether Musk was serious.

Musk said that one of those sounds would be coconuts, an apparent Monty Python reference, and used the wind emoji and goat emoji to tease other sounds that would be available (a fan interpreted the wind emoji as a fart sound effect, which Musk seemingly confirmed).

He also responded to fans' requests for specific sound effects Sunday night, granting one user's suggestion that Teslas include "jungle and rainforest sounds." Musk also seemed open to the idea that Teslas allow drivers to upload personalized sound clips to be used for horns

In the past, Musk has made unconfirmed statements about Tesla on Twitter that landed him in hot water with regulators and shareholders. He was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission after tweeting that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share, and agreed to tweet with more discretion as part of the settlement.

Musk ultimately paid a $20 million fine for the incident, which he later said was "worth it."

