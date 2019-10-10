Business Expansion

Cento Ventures' Dmitry Levit Identifies 3 Issues Startups Face When Expanding In SEA

Southeast Asia is home to more than 600 million people, six major religions, and more than 10 main languages
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cento Ventures' Dmitry Levit Identifies 3 Issues Startups Face When Expanding In SEA
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Deputy Associate Editor, Asia Pacific
2 min read

Southeast Asia is an incredibly diverse geography, with more than at least 10 distinctive languages, dozens of ethnicities, and vastly varied cultural and societal norms, and entry into any specific market can often seem daunting for startups looking to expand beyond their domestic playground.

In a conversation with Entrepreneur, Dmitry Levit, co-founder of Cento Ventures, identifies three biggest problems a startup faces when expanding from one Southeast Asian market into another.

 

Basic Assumptions

“By far the biggest issue we’ve recognised with companies entering a new market is ‘basic assumptions’, which is where a company takes its business to a different country and expects it to function the same way as it did in the domestic market,” says Levit.

He references a famous Silicon Valley axiom “strong opinion loosely held”, and says that companies should come to a new market with a clear theory on what their product should do, and a strong idea of who they are serving. But these should be loosely held views.

“If the market reacts differently, the market should be heard, and the product should be adjusted, instead of just powering through,” he says.

 

Communication Barriers

Building teams that “effectively” function across multiple countries in Southeast Asia is difficult, and communication barrier is a big reason for that, says Levit.

“There are communication barriers, cultural barriers, and then there is the usual politics of large organization, multiplied by complexity of diversity, multiplied by pressure of operating in a new country, and all that quickly leads to chaos,” he adds.

Investors often advice companies that are looking to expand to a new country to study and understand the local culture, customs, and social relationships, as well as hire locally so that they help bridge those differences.

 

Know Your Region

 “A pretty big barrier to entry into Southeast Asian markets, that we hope will go away eventually, is what we call ‘investors who don’t know how different countries in Southeast Asia work’,” says Levit.

Those assumptions and business models based on those assumptions could push startups, that use those models, in the wrong direction, says Levit.

Again, extensive homework, and understanding the geography is important, as is founders' 'informed' right to push back on models they think won't work.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Expansion

When Is the Best Time for My Company to Enter a New Market?

FinTech

The Future of Money: Getting Loans is Now Quicker than Getting a Haircut

Franchise 500

To Make 1-800-Got-Junk A Success, Its Founder Had To Rethink Everything (Including Himself)