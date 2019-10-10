The Rise of AI Makes Emotional Intelligence More Important

As newer technologies makes things easier, it is imperative that humans evolve to embrace the change

October 10, 2019

As it becomes easier for humans to do the mundane with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), the ability of human kind to process complex emotions will become imperative. While the evolution of AI and machine learning—and how they will change our lifestyle, the markets and workforce in many sectors—has been staring in our face, it is important to know the following facts.

More Thinking Than Doing Jobs To Be Affected

AI and machine learning will quickly surpass human beings in many areas and this will shift the skillset required by any worker to stay relevant. Those who want to stay relevant will need to focus on skills and capabilities that machines have trouble replicating, that is, understanding and interacting with fellow humans.

There are a lot of things that machines can do better than humans, including jobs, which until recently were seen as impossible without human intervention.

Jobs that require gathering and processing of data, subsequent analysis to interpret the results and recommending a course of action, can more efficiently be done by machines.

We may say we would never trust machines with jobs and decisions such as management of our wealth and health, but the truth is a major part of these traditionally human processes can very effectively be done by machines.

Elimination of Human Bias

All situations that involve human bias in any given scenario will be reduced dramatically and become normalized with more data points, wherein machine decisions will become the norm. It is easy to see the role of automated systems in data gathering and analysis. We have accepted that machines can do these jobs far more efficiently compared with human beings. However, the potential of machines goes much further than human beings, as humans are limited and often biased.

Human beings do not have the liberty to plug in more servers when we reach our limits of processing new information. Instead we must rely on our own, often biased preferences, habits and rules of thumb. We must accept that some of our most prized career paths are already being eroded.

So, don't fight the advent of machines and robots. Welcome the change, work it to your advantage and make the situation complementary. Humans won't go off the radar. AI and bots cannot and will not be able to identify or understand human psychology without a context in place, and will not be able to map the human across multiple contexts.

A smart machine may be able to diagnose complex business problems and recommend actions to improve an organization, but a human being is still more suited for jobs such as spurring the workforce into action and identifying suitable resources to lead the change.

As an example, AI would never be able to reason why a human smiles seeing an old friend. Hence, AI will never be able to interpret why humans have certain urges, some of which do not form a pattern. In all such situations that a human gets exposed to, they require a fellow human to understand and share. With the rise of AI, listening will be the most treasured human trait that will predominate over others.

AI is not artificial, it is augmented.