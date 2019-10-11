News and Trends

Will US-Japan Treaty For Cross-Border Data Flow Put Pressure on India?

While the US and Japan will allow open access to even government data, India is a strong proponent of data localization
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Will US-Japan Treaty For Cross-Border Data Flow Put Pressure on India?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Features Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At a time when India is keen on localisation of data, the US and Japan have renewed their cross-border data flow agreement by signing a digital trade agreement. “Neither party shall prohibit or restrict the cross-border transfer of information, including personal information, by electronic means, if this activity is for the conduct of the business of a covered person,” the agreement read. According to the agreement, open access to government data will also be available to the parties. 

While the move by Japan and the US will encourage trade relations between the countries, India stands strict on data localisation which mandates companies to store user data on servers located in India.

Highlights Of US-Japan Digital Trade Agreement

Apart from cross-border data flows, the US and Japan have also agreed on exemption of customs duties on electronic transmissions, including content transmitted electronically. 

The agreement also stated that the parties will need to adopt and maintain transparent and effective measures to protect users from fraudulent and deceptive commercial activities. Apart from this, each party will need to maintain consumer protection laws to fight fraudulent commercial activities which can potentially harm users.

The two countries cannot allow transfer of source code of software as a condition for sale. “Neither party shall require the transfer of, or access to, source code of software owned by a person of the other party, or the transfer of, or access to, an algorithm expressed in that source code, as a condition for the import, distribution, sale, or use of that software, or of products containing that software, in its territory,” the agreement noted.

Indian Policies Not Popular Across Globe

India’s Data Protection Bill which was released in July 2018 has garnered criticism from e-commerce and social media companies. Especially its data localisation rules have been subject to global heat.

The bill which is currently under consultation with the central government and the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), states that “every data fiduciary shall ensure the storage, on a server or data centre located in India, of at least one serving copy of personal data to which this Act applies”. 

According to media reports, Internet tech giants have shown their discontentment with the bill as this may require them to change their business models. Most recently, several media reports stated that foreign portfolio investors dealing in securities traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange have also voiced their displeasure with the data protection bill.

India Refused Signing Osaka Track

Earlier in July, India refused to sign the “Osaka Track” on digital economy at the G20 Leaders’ Summit held in Osaka. Osaka Track promotes cross-border data flow which includes protection measures launched by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

India along with Indonesia and South Africa voiced their opinion against the cross-border data flow agreement adopted by majority of the G20 countries. According to several media reports, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale had said discussions related to data should be held within the context of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). He added that data is a new form of wealth and the WTO is already framing international rules on this issue.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

How the Mortgage Market is Opening Up to Brokers

News and Trends

Here's Lenovo's Comeback Plan to the Indian Mobile Market

News and Trends

Elon Musk Says Tesla Owners Will Soon Be Able to Replace Their Horn With Fart and Goat Noises