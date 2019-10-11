Mobile Apps

Asians Downloaded More Apps than Anyone Else in the World in 2019, Study Shows

Indonesia shows the most robust growth
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Asians Downloaded More Apps than Anyone Else in the World in 2019, Study Shows
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Deputy Associate Editor, Asia Pacific
2 min read

More users in Asia Pacific are downloading new apps on their smartphones than anywhere else in the world, a recent study conducted by mobile data analytics firm, Adjust, said, adding Indonesia showed the most robust growth in the region.

The increase in app downloads in Indonesia was spurred by a boom in the gaming and video streaming space, and app analytics firm App Annie found that Indonesians spent at least four hours on an average consuming entertainment via apps on their phones.

Driving this app-based entertainment consumption is the relatively younger population in Indonesia, and the rise in number of affordable devices which come loaded with smartphone capabilities, the study said.

Singapore was another standout in terms of mobile apps usage, boasting 8.4 million mobile subscriptions, for a population of 5.64 million. But app growth in the market is low.

Gaming was not able to replicate its Indonesian success in Singapore, and neither did entertainment. In fact, the Adjust study found that entertainment apps managed to keep only 2 percent of their new users by day seven, as did e-commerce and utilities apps.

“To achieve growth in Singapore, marketers need to approach users at the exact moment they’re ready to shop, and do so increasingly through social channels,” the study said.

Vietnam placed at the top in the entertainment category for app downloads, while Myanmar, India, and Japan all placed higher in downloads for utilities apps.

Overall, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, India, and Myanmar in Asia Pacific are the most primed for growth in the app-space, the study concluded.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile Apps

5 Quick-Fire Paid Marketing Tips to Make Sure Your New App Isn't a Flop

Mobile Apps

5 Data-Driven Reasons You Should Build a Mobile App for Your Business

Mobile Apps

Here's Exactly What You Need to Do to Launch a Mobile App