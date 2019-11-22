How to Create a Work Environment That Inspires Productivity

You can immediately incorporate several elements and practices to spur on your employees.

November 22, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Presented by

People leave jobs for lots of reasons, but at the core, they leave because their work environment isn't inspiring or is possibly downright destructive. One of the most crucial things you can do as a leader is establish the right atmosphere at your company. Doing so will result in improved employee satisfaction and, in turn, greater productivity. Consider implementing these four ideas to inspire your team.

1. Offer consistent learning opportunities.

In order to keep your staff motivated, offer them the opportunity to continually learn new things or hone their existing skills by adding to the variety and quality of your training programs. These can include team building, management development, technical training or lunch-and-learns. Schedule these at regular intervals. The better the learning environment you're creating for your employees, the greater returns they'll give back.

Related: 6 Entrepreneurs Share Secrets for Boosting Office Morale

2. Maintain open communication with your team.

Communication is key in order to better understand your employees's goals and ultimately vital in any constructive working relationship. Not only is it important for your employees to recognize what you want them to achieve, but it is also crucial that you are aware of what they expect from you. The key to mutually effective communication is to always be direct and clear. Don't to ignore or avoid any problematic issues. Discuss and clarify them openly.

3. Appreciate hard work and new ideas.

Your employees work hard in order to accomplish the tasks set out for them, and that hard work deserves to be recognized and respected. In turn, that will inspire other employees to put in a similar effort. Urge your employees to share their project takeaways, lessons learned and new ideas. A work culture that recognizes everyone's impact is best suited to keeping employees motivated.

Related: Using Gamification to Boost Staff Morale

4. Create a visually pleasing workplace.

Few professionals thrive in a boring environment. Studies show that productivity increases significantly in a welcoming and visually appealing workplace. Colors such as blue, green and yellow can improve focus and increase creativity. At a minimum, you should provide your employees with essential office supplies and equipment and allow them to personalize their workspace and make it their own.

As a manager, you are responsible for setting the tone for your employees. Make sure they are comfortable, encouraged and listened to. A positive work environment will benefit your business for years to come.