Co-working

Why Co-Working 'Works' for Start-Ups

Some entrepreneurs spend as much as 35 per cent of seed capital in security deposits to landlord, fees to the architect and building office. With co-working spaces, one just needs to plug and play
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Co-Working 'Works' for Start-Ups
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Features Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sharing working space, or co-working, has attracted the attention of not only small start-ups or MSMEs, but also of large corporations as it is a cost-effective alternative to building or hiring an office. At a time when shared economy looks like to be the future, co-working spaces make sense.

While speaking to Entrepreneur India during the Startup Summit 2019 organised by Franchise India, OYO-owned Innov8 founder and CEO, Dr Ritesh Malik, said, “Co-working had made the most amazing impact on start-ups. In my first start-up, I spent 35 per cent of my seed capital in security deposit to landlord, fees to the architect and building my office. With co-working spaces, you need to just plug and play.”

Growth of Co-working Spaces In India

According to a June 2019 report by JLL and FICCI, the co-working market share in office leasing in the top seven cities of India increased from 8 per cent in 2018 to 12 per cent in Q1 2019.  The report also states that Mumbai had the highest proportion, 14 per cent, of co-working space to total office leasing in 2018.

Not only small-sized companies but corporations such as Paytm, Zomato, Microsoft and Twitter are also availing co-working spaces. In January, media reports said that e-commerce giant Flipkart was in talks with five co-working space providers for getting an office space in Bengaluru to accommodate over 3,000 workers.

According to a May 2018 report by JLL India, over 13 million people are expected to work from co-working spaces by 2020. Around 50 per cent of the demand may come from enterprises, freelancers, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which are expected to constitute about 1.5 million users, while start-ups may take up to 100,000 seats by 2020.

Benefits of Co-Working Spaces

“Why do we need to give commitment upfront? One can convert all the capital expenditures into operating expenditures. Our focus is that you only focus on your product and do not give capital to furniture which is a depreciating asset,” Malik said.

Apart from the economic benefit, the JLL report states that co-working spaces also help in developing the ‘community’ concept as it allows like-minded people to connect with each other in a professional space.

“We have not even scratched the surface of the co-working industry. We are not even at 1 or 1.2 per cent of their entire office uptake. In my personal guess, this will be at least 90 per cent by 2040 because this makes business sense,” Malik explained.

Be frugal: Innov8 Founders Advises Budding Entrepreneurs

According to Dr Malik, budding entrepreneurs looking to start up in the co-working segment should be frugal and avoid spending money unnecessarily. “Be as frugal as possible, be mindful and leverage technology and make sure it makes business sense,” Malik explained.

He also believes that there is no competition in the sector as this space is at a nascent stage and thus every founder and other stakeholders help each other to understand the market better and help it develop.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Co-working

#5 Reasons Why the Co-Working Trend is Here to Stay

Co-working

What You Need to Know to Get the Most Out of a Coworking Space

Co-working

Why Women-Only Coworking Spaces Are on the Rise