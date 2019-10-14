News & Trends

WeWork Says Thousands of Its Phone Booths Could Have Dangerous Levels of Formaldehyde After People Complained About Odor and Eye Irritation

The company warned tenants that many of the offices' phone booths were being removed due to 'potentially elevated levels of formaldehyde.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
WeWork Says Thousands of Its Phone Booths Could Have Dangerous Levels of Formaldehyde After People Complained About Odor and Eye Irritation
Image credit: Reuters via BI
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

WeWork tenants received an email Monday morning informing them of "potentially elevated levels of formaldehyde" in phone booths throughout WeWork offices in the US and Canada.

The email, obtained by Business Insider, states that WeWork is in the process of pulling 1,600 phone booths from WeWork's locations that "may be impacted," in addition to 700 phone booths that have yet to be tested for formaldehyde.

Formaldehyde is a toxic chemical used primarily as a sealing agent in particleboard and wood products. When people are exposed to excessive levels of the chemical, they can experience eye, nose, and throat irritation, according to the EPA.

Related: 12 Crazy Things You Should Know About WeWork, the Coworking Company Valued at $20 Billion

WeWork warned its tenants of the risk of formaldehyde in phone booths after some people complained of "odor and eye irritation," the email said. 

In a statement to Business Insider, a WeWork spokesperson confirmed the contents of the email and said WeWork took action to remove the phone booths as soon as tests for high levels of formaldehyde came back positive late last week.

Colleen Wong, a director with the Global Entrepreneurship Network, said she noticed a pungent smell in the phone booths at WeWork's Rosslyn location in Arlington, Virginia, where she's a tenant. 

"I always noticed, from the first time I entered a phone booth, a strong chemical odor," Wong told Business Insider in a Twitter direct message. "I assumed it was a new building / equipment type smell. Kind of like glue or a new car."

Other WeWork tenants voiced exasperation on Twitter Monday morning.

 

 

The high levels of formaldehyde were caused by the manufacturer of the phone booths, according to the WeWork spokesperson.

This is the latest incident after a difficult few months for WeWork. The company faced crushing scrutiny after filing its initial public offering paperwork in August, which showed a questionable path to profitability. Meanwhile, then-CEO Adam Neumann came under fire for bizarre workplace antics like serving employees tequila shots after discussing layoffs and smoking weed on a company jet.

Related: What Is Facility Management and When Should a Business Start Thinking About It?

WeWork and Neumann began to lose the support of investors in the month that followed, causing the company's valuation to drop by more than 50 percent. WeWork delayed its IPO on September 17 and Neumann stepped down on September 24.

The company is now reportedly looking for a line of credit, and could run out of cash next month without it.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News & Trends

Keurig Buys Dr. Pepper Snapple

News & Trends

Volvo to Create the Next Flying Car?

News & Trends

This Electric Aircraft Startup Just Might Change Your Morning Commute