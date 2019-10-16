Learn MySQL and Start Working With Data Like a Pro

Data drives everything in business, it's time you learn how to harness it yourself.

October 16, 2019

Data drives everything in business these days. Regardless of the team you work on, you're using data every day to make smarter decisions and inform the goals you set for yourselves and others. From sales and marketing to design and engineering, knowing how to organize and analyze data can be a key element to climbing the entrepreneur ladder.

MySQL is one of the leading data tools on the market, allowing you to build and structure databases with all kinds of data, and use that database to analyze and derive insights from data. In The Ultimate MySQL Bootcamp, you'll get a 5-hour introduction to this software that's full of exercises, challenges, projects, and opportunities for you to practice what you're learning. You'll get down to brass tacks with the ins and outs of SQL syntax, run complex queries, write the common SQL joins, and more, all while working with large datasets and addressing real-world challenges. It's the ultimate learn-by-doing course.

