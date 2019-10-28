'Finimize' Makes It Easy to Keep up With Financial News

This daily newsletter and app helps you stay up to date.

You're reading Entrepreneur, so you clearly care about the world of business and finance. But it's not always easy to sit down and read through the entire day's articles. When you have the interest but don't have the time, you need something that will distill the day's news down for you. More importantly, when you're trying to invest more wisely and need help staying on top of what's happening in the markets, you need something to help you navigate what's going on more efficiently. That's why Finimize was created.

Finimize provides live news on financial markets, written by their own experts, former employees of Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and other top financial institutions. With Finimize, you can learn about any investment topic of your choosing in just minutes, read updates and expert analysis on markets and cryptocurrencies, see community reviews on investment providers, and much more. Their community includes high-profile investors, CEOs, young professionals, and students alike, all of whom are fascinated and quite literally invested in the world of finance.

