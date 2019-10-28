Finance

'Finimize' Makes It Easy to Keep up With Financial News

This daily newsletter and app helps you stay up to date.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Finimize' Makes It Easy to Keep up With Financial News
Image credit: Finimize
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're reading Entrepreneur, so you clearly care about the world of business and finance. But it's not always easy to sit down and read through the entire day's articles. When you have the interest but don't have the time, you need something that will distill the day's news down for you. More importantly, when you're trying to invest more wisely and need help staying on top of what's happening in the markets, you need something to help you navigate what's going on more efficiently. That's why Finimize was created.

Finimize provides live news on financial markets, written by their own experts, former employees of Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and other top financial institutions. With Finimize, you can learn about any investment topic of your choosing in just minutes, read updates and expert analysis on markets and cryptocurrencies, see community reviews on investment providers, and much more. Their community includes high-profile investors, CEOs, young professionals, and students alike, all of whom are fascinated and quite literally invested in the world of finance.

Get educated and stay up to date with this Apple App of the Day feature. A one-year subscription typically costs $59.99 but you can sign up today for 40 percent off at just $35.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

9 Finance Personality Types -- Which Is Yours?

Finance

Keep These 4 Things in Mind Before Selling Your Small Business

Finance

Why Unglamorous Entrepreneurial Opportunities Can Be Lucrative