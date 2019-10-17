Indian Business

Can University –Industry Linkage be helpful for Indian Business Growth

Indian government has forged ahead with various schemes to lure private sectors in order to bring CSR contribution for growing Indian economy substantially
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
As per study conducted by TERI in collaboration with PHD Chamber of Commerce, In India, University- Industry linkages are found moderate with an overall figure of 4.7 points out of 10 but surprisingly lot of disparities are observed among the states. Some States are good in University- Industry linkages and others are found to have moderate or weak University Industry linkages, said the industry body, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 

During the Study release, Dr Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India said “government is in a bid to bring upon various schemes for attracting private sector tycoons for total CSR contribution in order to boost R&D activities in the country. While addressing the event, he urged PHDCC to broach new technology in order to increase the capacity of technology absorption in the industries. 

Through this, both sides i.e.  industry and university would augment its standard of working which would upraise the Indian economy.  At present, It becomes difficult for some industries to find skilled professionals related to the particular genre, which in return curbs down the business’ productivity. By adopting UIL would help industries to hire and work with the country’s top skilled professionals. 

Eyeing the development of such practices in various universities at state level, Dr. D K Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that states have to put in efforts to achieve substantial level of University-Industry linkage. At present, there are number of states which need to upgrade with UIL as per the structure followed by the top states such as Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat. Once the practice starts structuring in these states, the growth in economy and employment per cent would augment. 

By associating University with the related industries, it will assist the students to increase their level of practical skills. This would also help the college/university to raise the placement percent. However, this will help Indian economy to grow. 

The Government may support both the stakeholders to facilitate accelerating innovations in the country thereby making India globally competitive and a strong economic power in the coming times, said the industry body, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The top ten sectors of the Indian economy with strong University-Industry Linkages have been found with the UIL score of IT & ITeS- 17.7, Tourism with a score of 17.4, Textiles- 17.1, Agro and Food Processing with a score of 15.0, Agriculture and Allied activities have a UIL Score of 14.1, Drugs and Pharmaceuticals- 13.8, Automobiles and Auto components- 12.8, Engineering 11.5, Power- 11.3 and Cement- 10.7. 

