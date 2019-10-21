Branding

Get This Award-Winning Photoshop Alternative on Sale Today

Streamline your branding initiatives with the AI-enhanced tools of Luminar 3.
Get This Award-Winning Photoshop Alternative on Sale Today
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
We're not all professional photographers, and we can't all afford expensive, top-tier suites like the Adobe Creative Cloud to make our photos stand out. Still, there's value in clear, beautiful photography, both from a marketing standpoint and a personal one. Branding can't succeed without great imagery! In that case, take a look at Luminar 3.

This award-winning, budget-friendly alternative to more costly photo editing software boasts a number of innovative features to make photo editing a breeze. With Accent AI 2.0, Luminar 3 allows you to make dozens of adjustments to dozens of photos using a single slider. The software also recognizes people and makes automatic adjustments to bring them out of shadows or reduce glare on their faces. You can easily erase unwanted objects and strangers, reduce digital noise, and make your photos sharper and clearer using AI-enhanced tools that simplify the editing process. Don't want to do the editing manually? Luminar 3 even offers more than 70 instant looks hand-crafted by pro photographers to bring the best out of all your photos.

Get elite, AI-enhanced photo editing tools without breaking the bank. Luminar 3 retails for $69 but you can save 57 percent off when you get it for $29 today.

