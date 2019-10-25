The Incredibles: Decoding Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet is someone who not just rules the bright lights but also the boardroom. Check out our Digital Cover to know everything about her

October 25, 2019 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It was early morning and we were busy gearing up for Entrepreneur India digital cover shoot. A lot was happening around as we were setting our first shot. The shutter of the camera on one end and the brewing smell of black coffee on the other to keep our team energetic.

While our stylist was busy picking the first look, the cinematographer was finding the right frame, Rakul Preet Singh was sharp on time as committed. There are very few actors in the industry who arrive when promised and Singh is one of those. Though she is the queen of the South and making her mark in the North, in person she is like any other girl who is living her dream and loving every bit of it.

Credit: Entrepreneur India/ Soumik Kar (Blazer: Salt Attire, Earrings: Sawansukha Jewellers)

Shining Bright Like A Diamond

An Army kid, Rakul didn’t grow up on the dose of movies. She was someone who was actively involved in outdoor games. However, the universe has its way and nothing could keep the alluring beauty away from the big screen. The girl who didn’t know a South Indian film industry existed picked her first Kannada film and then there was no looking back.

“I didn’t know that a South industry existed and I refused saying I am not looking to do regional film and will do Hindi film as if I have some godfather sitting there. However, they called my dad and said she is going to be a big star please let her do the film. I did that movie only for experience sake and thought I will get paid in lakhs. My pocket money was INR 2000 and I will be the first one to buy a car among my friends. That was my first brush with acting,” she said smiling.

What started as an experience became a full-fledged business and soon Singh has a good number of films in her kitty. However, the talented diva dons multiple hats and has ventured into various segments. She understands that a celebrity career is short-lived and one needs to think of future sustainability. While we all know her as a stunning artist, she is also a Boss lady.

Credit: Entrepreneur India/ Soumik Kar (Top and pants: Kazo, Earrings: Sawansukha Jewellers)

Entrepreneurial Beauty with Brains

Her entrepreneurial site is more inclined towards the three loves of her life: Films, Food and Fitness. She only does something that she passionate about so getting into fitness business was an obvious choice. She owns an Australian gym franchise F-45 and today is a proud owner of three outlets. The sole purpose to start this was to create the right kind of environment to be healthy and stay fit.

“I always believe that fitness is a way of life. It is for everyone. It hurts me when people around me don’t know how they should treat their bodies and end up spending more in the hospital at a later stage. It gives me immense pleasure when people come and tell me how I have changed their life. Physical health goes hand in hand with mental health,” she said.

Recently, she also brought stake in Tennis Premier League as she believes any sports is important and the fact that this was the only league that was supporting the under 14 and 16 kids, made her more keen to get into this.

Credit: Entrepreneur India/ Soumik Kar (Jacket: Latin Quarters, Trouser: Kazo, Earrings: Pear Export Company)

Be Better

She is also a strong believer in being a better version of one and that is something that keeps her grounded. While many lose their way when in their path to success, Singh, on the other hand, treats both highs and lows equally.

“I don’t take my success to my head and failure to my heart. It is not for me to celebrate. I just do my work and rest the results are not for me to ripe,” she said.

Singh is a hardworking soul who everyday works towards building something meaningful and impactful. There is so much that her mind has and here’s everything you need to know about her.

