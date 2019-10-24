The Recap: Achieving Women Awards 2019

Entrepreneur Middle East's 2019 Achieving Women Awards, in association with RiiSE, presented by du and Accor, celebrated the accomplishments of women across the MENA region

Held on October 21, 2019 at the Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa, Entrepreneur Middle East’s 2019 Achieving Women Awards, in association with RiiSE, presented by du and Accor, celebrated the accomplishments of women across the MENA region who have set themselves apart as role models in the region’s business community.

The event, which is a production of BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East, saw a total of 23 awards presented at the ceremony. Kicking it off, Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, applauded the outstanding achievements of the winners and reiterated Entrepreneur Middle East’s dedication to elevating and promoting the MENA’s promising and accomplished women in business.

In addition to being organzied in association with RiiSE and presented by du and Accor, the event was supported by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Dubai Startup Hub, as well as its Platinum Ally (Berkeley Assets), its Gold Allies (Okadoc, Regus and Multibank Group), its Silver Allies (Virtuzone and Savills), its Education Partner (The University of Manchester Middle East Centre), and its Ecosystem Partner (Dubai Business Women Council).

THE WINNERS

Achieving Women award in Digital Influence - Karen Wazen Bakhazi, Founder, Karen Wazen Eyewear

The award was presented by Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.





Achieving Women award in Design - Noor Al Muhaideb, Founding Partner, Opaal Interiors and Detay Living

The award was presented by Rachael Kennerley, Senior Surveyor, Asset Manager, Savills.



Achieving Women award in Facility Management - Sara Momtaz, Executive Director, Khidmah

The award was presented by Rachael Kennerley, Senior Surveyor, Asset Manager, Savills.

Achieving Women award in Corporate Fashion - Melis Yazici, co-founder and Managing Director, Dress Best

The award was presented by Rachael Kennerley, Senior Surveyor, Asset Manager, Savills.

Achieving Women award in Human Capital - Carine Bouery, founder and CEO, Synchro Comms

The award was presented by Omar Jackson, Partner, Berkeley Assets.

Achieving Women award in Logistics - Soumia Benturquia, founder and CEO, Fodel

The award was presented by Khalil Cheikha, Regional Account Manager, MultiBank Group.





Achieving Women award in Retail - Asil Attar, CEO, Damas Jewellery

The award was presented by Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.





Achieving Women award in Education - Randa Bessiso, Founding Director, The University of Manchester Middle East Centre

The award was presented by Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.





Achieving Women award in Real Estate - Clementine Malim, Associate in International Residential Sales in Middle East, Savills

The award was presented by Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.





Achieving Women award in Healthcare Joelle Mardinian, founder, Clinica Joelle

The award was presented by Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.





Achieving Women award in Hospitality - Roula Jouny, Group CEO, FTI Group

The award was presented by Yigit Sezgin, Chief Commercial Officer Middle East & Africa, AccorHotels.



Achieving Women award in Women Empowerment - EITC Women’s Council, du

The award was presented by Yigit Sezgin, Chief Commercial Officer Middle East & Africa, AccorHotels.





Achieving Women award in Social Enterprise Assia Riccio, founder, Evolvin Women

The award was presented by Sami Nasser, Chief Operating Officer Middle East & Africa, AccorHotels.





Achieving Women award in Social Impact Helen Al Uzaizi, CEO, BizWorld UAE

The award was presented by Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.





Achieving Women award in Fintech - Mirna Sleiman, founder and CEO, Fintech Galaxy

The award was presented by Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.





Achieving Women award in Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Natalia Sycheva, Manager for Entrepreneurship, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry



Achieving Women award in Private Equity Archna Cummings, Head of Operations, Berkeley Assets



Achieving Women award in Impact Investment - Zahara Malik, co-founder and CEO, Grosvenor Capital

The award was presented by Fodhil Benturquia, founder and CEO, Okadoc.





Achieving Women award in Angel Investment - Sonia Weymuller, Founding Partner, VentureSouq

The award was presented by Fodhil Benturquia, founder and CEO, Okadoc.





Achieving Women award in Venture Capital - Noor Sweid, General Partner, Global Ventures

The award was presented by Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.





Achieving Women award in Contribution to Business - Zainab Mohammed, CEO, Property Management

The award was presented by Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.





Achieving Women award in Diversity and Inclusion - Zain Group

The award was presented by Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.





RiiSE award - Preveena Ageteela and Sarah Fernandez

The award was presented by Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.





