Take a Couple Strokes Off Your Golf Game With This Rangefinder

Know the distance to the pin and how far you just shot with this simple Bluetooth device.
Take a Couple Strokes Off Your Golf Game With This Rangefinder
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The golf course can be a valuable place for doing business. It can also be an extremely necessary escape from the stresses of business and entrepreneurship. Whether you're looking to take a stroke off your handicap for fun or to impress a potential investor or business partner, the GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder can help.

This clever little device is like having the world's most savvy caddy by your side on every shot. With just a click of a button, the rangefinder will tell you the distance to the pin and from the tee so you'll know what club to use on your next shot as well as how you're hitting with the club you just used on your previous shot. Designed to work with Android and Apple devices, it'll send you shot reports in both audio and text formats (in 35 languages!), so you can get updates in real-time on your game. When you're driving off to the next shot, you can easily clip the rangefinder to your glasses, visor, cap, or shirt and whip it out quickly when you've found your ball.

Clean up your game. The GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder retails for $89.99, but you can get it for only $54.99 when you use coupon code "GOLFSAVE" at checkout.

