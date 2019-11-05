This is Why India Opted Out of RCEP

The principle concern was the danger of imports from China flooding Indian markets

India on Monday decided not to be a part of the Regional Comprehensive

Economic Partnership (RCEP) given, as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra

Modi, the country's main concerns were not addressed.





Speaking at the RCEP Summit in Thailand, Modi said, "Our farmers, traders,

professionals and industries have stakes in such decisions. Equally

important are workers and consumers, who make India a huge market and the

third biggest economy in terms of purchasing power parity. When I measure

the RCEP agreement with respect to the interests of all Indians, I do not

get a positive answer. Therefore, neither the talisman of Gandhiji nor my

own conscience permit me to join RCEP."

This is the second time since 2014 that the government has decided to not be

a part of such as deal. A few months after coming to power in 2014, the

Modi-led government had backed out from the WTO's landmark Bali package

citing it could have affected the nation's food acquisition programme.





This time, there were several reasons for India to not join the RCEP.

The principle concern was the danger of imports from China flooding Indian

markets. It is feared that Chinese products could have been redirected to

India through other RCEP nations.



Other concerns include scarcity of safeguard measures against the influx of

products in India, likely loss of INR 50,000-60,000 crore if agreed to the

reduced import duties and RCEP trade packages affecting Indian government's

economic policies.

In addition, experts, farmer associations, worker associations, traders and

the opposition too were not in favor of the deal.





Here's what the leaders have to say about the decision to withdraw from the

RCEP.

The RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement between the ten member states of

the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its five FTA partners. India

is the sixth FTA partner.