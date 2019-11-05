RCEP

This is Why India Opted Out of RCEP

The principle concern was the danger of imports from China flooding Indian markets
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This is Why India Opted Out of RCEP
Image credit: PIB
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India on Monday decided not to be a part of the Regional Comprehensive
Economic Partnership (RCEP) given, as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra
Modi, the country's main concerns were not addressed.



Speaking at the RCEP Summit in Thailand, Modi said, "Our farmers, traders,
professionals and industries have stakes in such decisions. Equally
important are workers and consumers, who make India a huge market and the
third biggest economy in terms of purchasing power parity. When I measure
the RCEP agreement with respect to the interests of all Indians, I do not
get a positive answer. Therefore, neither the talisman of Gandhiji nor my
own conscience permit me to join RCEP."

Also Read: Top 4 Trade Partner Countries of India

This is the second time since 2014 that the government has decided to not be
a part of such as deal. A few months after coming to power in 2014, the
Modi-led government had backed out from the WTO's landmark Bali package
citing it could have affected the nation's food acquisition programme.



This time, there were several reasons for India to not join the RCEP.

Also Read: 17 MoUs that will boost India and Germany business ties


The principle concern was the danger of imports from China flooding Indian
markets. It is feared that Chinese products could have been redirected to
India through other RCEP nations.

Other concerns include scarcity of safeguard measures against the influx of
products in India, likely loss of INR 50,000-60,000 crore if agreed to the
reduced import duties and RCEP trade packages affecting Indian government's
economic policies.
In addition, experts, farmer associations, worker associations, traders and
the opposition too were not in favor of the deal.



Here's what the leaders have to say about the decision to withdraw from the
RCEP.

Home Minister Amit Shah's Tweet

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's Tweet 

INC's tweet

The RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement between the ten member states of
the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its five FTA partners. India
is the sixth FTA partner.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

McDonald's Is Set to Lose $3.4 Billion in Value After the CEO Was Fired Over a Relationship With a Subordinate

Telecom Business

4 Reasons Why Government Formed Panel to Look Into the Ailing Telecom Sector

Business Ideas

17 Passive Income Ideas for Increasing Your Cash Flow