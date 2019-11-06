Digital Payments

Chinese Banks Could Lose $61 Billion In Payments Revenue By 2025 - Study

Global payments revenue in markets surveyed by Accenture is expected to grow to over $2 trillion by 2025, and banks can capture at least $500 billion of that, the study added
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Chinese Banks Could Lose $61 Billion In Payments Revenue By 2025 - Study
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Deputy Associate Editor, Asia Pacific
3 min read

If traditional banks in China don’t jump onto the digital payments bandwagon, they could risk losing as much as 13 per cent in payments revenue, or $61 billion, by 2025, to fintech firms that enable instant, invisible and free online payments, an Accenture study found.

Global payments revenue in markets surveyed by Accenture is expected to grow to over $2 trillion by 2025, and banks can capture at least $500 billion of that, the study added.

In Mainland China alone, payments revenue will likely grow at an annual rate of 9.1 per cent, to $494 billion by 2025, from $292 billion currently, and only banks that change their business models to adopt the latest payments technology, and focus on provide value added services to customers will capture a share of more than $200 billion in incremental revenue growth, the study suggested.

Traditional, institutional banks across the world in general have recently come under pressure from competition from new fintech firms, which attract customers by offering lucrative deals on payments and transactions, such as cashbacks, shopping points, retail discounts, airport lounge uses, and allowing all sorts of users, including those with risky financial profiles, to access their services.

Banks in the U.S. have seen their expenses skyrocket due to tech-spending, especially at a time when low market returns have forced them to turn to consumer banking as a way to ease bottomline pressure.

“The payments industry has been under a lot of pressure from new competition and margins will likely get squeezed even further because the world of instant, invisible and free payments is here to stay,” said Albert Chan, financial services practice lead for Accenture in China.

“At the same time, the payments market is booming and there’s a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for those willing to invest in new technologies and business models based on the new digital landscape ahead,” he added.

Digital payment companies and fintech firms which allow free payments on their wallets will also eat into fees banks earn from card payments as more users take to paying online at no extra charge to them, than using a debit, or credit card which attracts an annual membership, as well as transaction fees.

Free payments are expected to put over 5 per cent of payments revenue at risk in Mainland China, and 23.9 per cent in Hong Kong, where digital payments have not yet taken centre-stage.

Between 2015 and 2018, revenue from business credit card transactions dropped 33 per cent globally, while from consumer debit card, fell nearly 15 per cent, the study stated. From consumer credit cards, revenue dropped almost 12 per cent.

But the industry, globally, has woken up to the new reality of payments, and said the banking sector needs to rethink the way it has been conducting payments.

18 per cent of the respondent have said that the main priority for banks is to build security into retail payments, while nearly 22 per cent said AI, robotics, machine learning are key tech capabilities banks need to allow high-speed payments.

“The billions of dollars banks previously earned from some of these channels will dry up, so they’ll need to develop new digital business models to compete in this new era. Banks lagging behind risk being relegated to the plumbing of payments,” said Chan.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Digital Payments

Singaporeans can now Pay for their Ride with Go-Jek using DBS Bank's E-wallet

Digital Payments

Messaging app LINE to Grow its Digital Payments Business

FinTech

Southeast Asia's Fintech Industry is set to Cross $1 Trillion by 2025