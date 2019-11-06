Top 5 Trends For Digital Metamorphosis In 2020

These trends will offer tremendous opportunities for start-ups

November 6, 2019

Over the next few years, digital transformation trends will be metalling in the world. Among these are the digital transformation trends which are repetitive such as cloud, edge compute, Internet-of-Things and augmented reality.

But few of the trends are here to stay and few will be transformed. It seems like the same school, but the curriculum will be revised. There will be some core technological services which will dominate the discussions but it will continue to create a foundation for the future digital transformation journey. It is also highly unlikely that people abstain from the use of social media, in fact everyone avails services of social media as it has become an integral part of online marketing.

If we analyse the trend then due to its ubiquitous nature, social media affects the product purchase behaviour of the audience.

This also reflects a tremendous opportunity for start-ups and growth as statistics show that 72% of audiences on Instagram and almost 5,000-plus Pinterest users have found new products which are not available at the offline market.

Among them, 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced data analytics, RPA and data scraping will hold the future for the Digital Revival In 2020.

5G

Surprisingly, the year 2020 will be the year of 5G. Few of the renowned names in the telecommunications are Verizon, Nokia, Ericsson and AT&T are working hard and android makers are working hard on the 5G enhanced mobile technology. In addition to this accelerate all the issues in the telecom. Just as every technological change is touching our lives so is the 5G.

Robotics or Artificial Intelligence

More and more changes in the day to day technology can lead to unemployment. Recently I was speaking to one of my friend who is working as a research analyst in an MNC. She was quite afraid of the fact that soon robotics and AI will automate the process of research. So, the attrition of employees in the research and development segment will take place. It is also the downfall of the digital invention. If we consider the drawback of AI, then soon more and more people will be jobless. I am writing this article in 2019 and in 2030, it would be a reality if we are not considerate towards the fact that we should be compassionate and articulate and never use technology so much that it questions our human race.

AI and Machine Learning Investment

If me being a company is investing in the AI and machine learning, then it is mandatory to invest in AI. It is required to churn the data systematically. If we are well equipped with AI then we can analyse huge data in the fraction of a second. As they divide data into three different propositions—speed, scale and convenience. So, it is accurately increasing the speed of the data analysis.

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

Blockchain was invented by Satoshi Nakamoto, since then it is only used in cryptocurrency. But beyond 2020, we will see blockchain’s involvement in intellectual property, healthy, food and safety, and asset management which includes real estate as well. It will see the true rise of blockchain.

RPA Will be New Fad

Robotics Process Automation is not new but it is the most discreet fruit in the AI. But the technological changes and advancements will see the investments pouring in from all the sectors. It is going to be the biggest investment rally for RPA. Also, companies like Cisco are already working to augment and upskill the existing workforce and this will likely grow into a winning formula.