money lessons

#4 Rules of Managing Money

Money management is an important practice that everyone should start with their first paycheque itself
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#4 Rules of Managing Money
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Chief Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
It’s not just the rich or the elders who have to create a plan for their money. Money management is an important practice that everyone should start with their first paycheque itself. Being well organised with your money is essential to living a financially sound life.
We tell you four cardinal rules of money management that you must follow to live a financially healthy life.
 

1.       Don’t spend more than you earn

The first step of budgeting is to understand whether your expenses are in line with your income. If you don’t track your expenses diligently, it is easy to blow up all your income even before the month ends. For credit card users, it’s even easier to spend way more than they bring in as credit can create an illusion of higher affordability.

2.       Save at least 10% of your income

Financial planners say that 10% is the bare minimum that should be stashed away at the start of the month before you start spending. You can either automate this in a liquid fund, or start a recurring deposit or simply transfer it into a secondary savings account.

3.       Control your debt

Easy availability of credit encourages spending and can easily push you into a debt trap if not used responsibly. One should try to avoid taking loans completely for discretionary spends. If you do have to borrow, make sure that equated monthly installments (EMIs) should not exceed 20 per cent of your income.

4.       Invest for your future

Saving helps create a safety net for emergencies but investing is essential to fulfill future financial goals. Don’t let your savings idle away in deposits or savings account as inflation eats into its value. Once you have accumulated a corpus for emergencies, start investing your savings in suitable financial instruments to grow that money.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Blockchain

Bithumb Global Launches Open Blockchain Protocol 'Bithumb Chain'

Wireless

#5 Best Budget Wireless Earbuds of 2019

Wireless

#5 Best Premium Range Earbuds of 2019