5 Myths about Artificial Intelligence

When we talk about the potential perils of AI, there are a lot of opinions out there

November 21, 2019 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is competent to have a revolutionary impact on businesses globally. Talking about the information technology sector, it is no longer merely about codifying business logic. Instead, more about making tasks effortless, innovative and trouble-free. Insight is indeed the modern currency, and the pace with which we all can scale that insight is the fundamental of value creation.

As per a report by Gartner, AI is going to be one of the top investment preferences for over 30% of CIOs worldwide by 2020. A lot of corporations are yet in their initial phase in comprehending that how AI is scalable enough to transform their businesses.

While the notion of AI is turning into a massive component of business conversations, its execution is generally stagnated because of some misconceptions associated with it. We will try to debunk those misgivings about the technology. But instead of directly jumping on that, let's have a quick understanding of what AI is.

A Quick Overview

AI makes it practical for machines to understand from experience, act human-like jobs, and adapt to the latest inputs. The concept works by amalgamating enormous data with quick, smart algorithms, and iterative processing, enabling the software to decipher by analyzing patterns in the data in an automatic way. AI is used in multiple forms, such as chatbots, digital assistants such as Alexa, and robots.

Myth 1: AI Will Replace Humans

Lots of people might think that their career is at danger with AI-powered resolutions. A precision-driven machine that doesn’t require personal development and has no requirement of advantages is undoubtedly an eye-catching alternative for organizations, right?

Well, it’s not as simple as it appears to be!

Paysa report suggests that automation jobs are going to put 10,000 people to employment, and large organizations will use $650 million on yearly wages to make it occur.

So, if you think that AI solutions might strip human from their jobs, then you are undeniably wrong. As the current statistics show, AI takes execution, quality assurance measures, and continuous enhancement that can merely be possible with old-fashioned human workers.

Myth 2: AI Implementation Needs Huge Investment

Artificial development’s resolutions appear to be tremendously scientific and complicated. Considering about machine intelligence, folks imagine self-driving vehicles, innovative robots, and independent drones. This inclination recommends that just a modern tech organization, including Google, Amazon, or Apple, with an extended team of experts and billion-dollar budgets can pay for implementing AI.

In reality, AI deployment doesn’t every time need considerable connoisseur study and funding of million dollars. There are a lot of smart tools existing for an enormous variety of organization, which can be utilized to implement AI in their business procedures. One of the contemporary examples of AI is personal assistants such as chatbots, Google Maps, fraud detection functions, Siri, purchase forecasts and more.

Myth 3: AI Algorithms are Competent to Process Any Data

Most of you must believe that ML algorithms are one of the most crucial elements in the entire system. An algorithm might appear to be robust and linked with the human brain, which can make intellect of any untidy data.

It is not possible, for algorithms, to make decisions without human intervention as they don’t have magic power. The working model of ML is not ‘load and go’. It requires a specific piece of data to get impeccable results. Lack of high-quality customized data, even the utmost algorithm is not going to provide you the ideal results.

Myth 4: AI will Conquer Humanity

A lot of people often envisage the AI prospect as dark times when terminators and robots bind people and demolish our globe. The certainty is not so gloomy.

AI will not take over the globe or humankind since it can’t operate devoid of human direction. Machines are powerless to imagine similar to people and will barely be taught to do so. In fact, computers are going to have an optimistic impact on the world by supporting people in a lot of fields, building innovative business models, communities, and skills.

Myth 5: AI can Imitate Human Emotions

One of the benefits that humans always have had over innovative and smart solutions is their aptitude to offer Jungian-level affecting communications. With modern ML, several people have started mounting that AI-enabled robots will be capable of mimicking human emotions sooner or later. Regardless of how intelligent automated machines might become, there is a possibility that they can surpass or equivalent to authentic social conversations.

While computerized bots might be proficient at replicating human emotions, it is impossible (for them) to mimic the experience altogether without experiencing the sentiments themselves.

The explanation of empathy is the capability of comprehending the feelings of another, and it needs authentic human experience. No doubt, AI bots might be capable of bringing the delusion of compassion, but they can’t sympathize with humans. Yes, it is the gospel truth that they don’t have feelings.

AI is Way Beyond Your Thinking

While it’s been pleasurable to be dogmatic on how to end an AI catastrophe, the reality stays that loads of the misconceptions surrounding AI could turn out be unfavorable for utilizing the technology, which is the most advanced innovation.

AI isn’t a plug and play answer to quality assurance complexities and employees. Instead, it is a forever-developing aid. It is possible to use the technology to improve and assist the hard-working individuals that are mandatory to offer measure-driven outcomes. Similarly, when implemented by the book, it can cut the organizations’ money and save their time and aggravation.