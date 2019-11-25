Speakers

VIZIO's $65 Wireless Speaker Can Be a Solid Sonos Alternative

Get high-quality audio without breaking the bank.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIZIO's $65 Wireless Speaker Can Be a Solid Sonos Alternative
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Sonos has become renowned for convenience and high-quality audio, allowing you to fill your home or office with music in just a tap of your smartphone. However, it's costly, and it can run you several hundred dollars to pair multiple speakers. When you take advantage of this deal from VIZIO, you can achieve the same surround sound results for a fraction of the price.

The VIZIO SmartCast™ Crave Go™ Wireless Speaker is designed for powerful at-home or on-the-go audio. With Chromecast built-in, you can use your phone to stream music, podcasts, radio shows, audiobooks, and more from Google Play Music, Pandora, Spotify, and more apps that you already love. The beautiful design has a sleek grill and a rubberized back so it sets up easily on any flat surface yet is durable enough to take with you on the road to set up at a block party or at the beach. The custom-crafted drivers deliver dynamic, space-filled sound anywhere.

Plus, just like with Sonos, you can pair multiple speakers together throughout your home for a seamless listening experience as you walk around. You can even integrate this speaker with your Google Home.

Get a powerful listening experience for a fraction of the price.

  • VIZIO SP30-E0 SmartCast™ Crave Go™ Wireless Speaker is 67 percent off $199.99 at just $64.99.
  • VIZIO SP70-D5 SmartCast™ Crave™ Pro Wireless Speaker is 73 percent off $299.99 at just $79.99.

For a limited time, get an additional 15 percent off with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout. 

Prices subject to change.

Don't wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Speakers

Behind the Evolution of a Revolutionary New Speaker Design

Music

4 Reasons Why Sonos Is an Office Must Have

Public Speaking

I Went From Unknown Speaker to Charging More Than $10,000 Per Gig -- and You Can, Too