VIZIO's $65 Wireless Speaker Can Be a Solid Sonos Alternative

Get high-quality audio without breaking the bank.

November 25, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Sonos has become renowned for convenience and high-quality audio, allowing you to fill your home or office with music in just a tap of your smartphone. However, it's costly, and it can run you several hundred dollars to pair multiple speakers. When you take advantage of this deal from VIZIO, you can achieve the same surround sound results for a fraction of the price.

The VIZIO SmartCast™ Crave Go™ Wireless Speaker is designed for powerful at-home or on-the-go audio. With Chromecast built-in, you can use your phone to stream music, podcasts, radio shows, audiobooks, and more from Google Play Music, Pandora, Spotify, and more apps that you already love. The beautiful design has a sleek grill and a rubberized back so it sets up easily on any flat surface yet is durable enough to take with you on the road to set up at a block party or at the beach. The custom-crafted drivers deliver dynamic, space-filled sound anywhere.

Plus, just like with Sonos, you can pair multiple speakers together throughout your home for a seamless listening experience as you walk around. You can even integrate this speaker with your Google Home.

Get a powerful listening experience for a fraction of the price.

VIZIO SP30-E0 SmartCast™ Crave Go™ Wireless Speaker is 67 percent off $199.99 at just $64.99.

VIZIO SP70-D5 SmartCast™ Crave™ Pro Wireless Speaker is 73 percent off $299.99 at just $79.99.

For a limited time, get an additional 15 percent off with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.

Prices subject to change.

Don't wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!