9 Mantras for a Successful and Wholesome Life

Here are a few daily reminders for the young and relentless who are out there to touch the sky

November 22, 2019 3 min read

A parrot talks a lot but can’t fly high. An eagle remains silent but has the power to touch the sky. Be an eagle and not a parrot. As the author of three books and a guide to hundreds of people, I have listed down a few daily reminders for the young and relentless who are out there to touch the sky.

Self-Belief

Belief in yourself and having faith in your abilities is imperative to the success of any venture. If you will not believe in yourself, it will be impossible to convince someone else of your brilliance.

Motivation

Find something that motivates you. It drives your passion and zeal. ‘I do it because I can. I can because I want to. I want to because you said I couldn’t’ is one of my favorite quotes from my book Treasure Trove of Zodiacs. Here, I describe how some personalities are motivated by the need to prove themselves. I am personally motivated by the happiness of my clients.

Attention to details

The difference between good and great lies in who puts attention to details. In my book, I have described how some personalities have the talent to smoothen out any difficulty by focusing on the tiny details that other people often overlook.

As you sow, so shall you reap

Astrologers are often asked why do two people born at the same time and place lead different lives. The answer lies in their karma. The decisions that they take and what they choose to do outlines their future. Your actions and intentions behind them decide the course of your future. Do not blame fate for everything wrong that happens in your life.

Focus on the positive side

Look at the brighter side of things. Look for positives in negatives. It is easier said than done but a positive attitude helps us stay strong in the face of adversities. A small excerpt in this regard from my book Tatva, Soul and Karma reads, “We are surrounded by a lot of positive energy and by streamlined focusing on it, we can get the best out of it.”

Look for Solutions

If you face the sunshine, you will never see a shadow. When you face a problem, focus on the solutions that are available and not the problem. It will help you to maintain the warmth and perspective that a difficult situation requires. Shadows represent the thoughts that should be left behind by you.

Work-life balance

A healthy work-life balance is always required. As a life coach and astrologist, people always come to me in search of happiness. After interacting with thousands of clients, I have realized that although sometimes we can’t alter the path of life, we can lessen the negative impacts of our problems that life throws at us.

Accept Flaws

Nobody’s life is perfect. All of us go through ups and downs in life. However, we need to stop judging ourselves harshly. Be open to new learnings and experiences. Life still holds a bunch of pleasant surprises waiting to be unboxed.

Wait for Fate

Everything is momentary. Whatever has happened is in the past. There is no point of mourning or feeling regretful. Learn from the past but do not dwell on it for too long. The future is yet to come. Focus on the present as today will shape tomorrow. As we learn from the anecdotes of Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga, destruction paves way for a new beginning. So, don’t worry if things are not perfect. Get up and start again.