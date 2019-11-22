4 Things To Know On November 22

These are the latest news developments in the business world that you must know about.

November 22, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From Public sector Banks giving a record Rs 2.53 lakh crore in loans in October to boost credit flow to NHAI giving FASTags for free up to December 1, below are the top news picks for today.

1. Public sector Banks gave a record Rs 2.53 lakh crore in loans in October to boost credit flow. These were disbursed under the government’s customer outreach programmes held in 374 districts during the month. Almost 60% of these were fresh loans.

2. Japanese major Sony Corporation is in talks to buy about 30% stake in Mukesh Ambani-owned Network18. The company is scrutinizing regulations around foreign direct investment in media in India.

3. Co-working space provider WeWork is laying off 2,400 employees. It has been a tumultuous year for WeWork after reports of mounting losses, a failed IPO attempt and the resignation of its founder Adam Neumann. As per reports, the layoff has been necessitated in order to cut costs and right-size the business.

4. FastAGS OR prepaid rechargeable tags for toll collection will become mandatory for all vehicles from December 1 as announced by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. To ensure that every vehicle has it, the minister has directed NHAI to give these tags for free up to December 1 at all toll booths.