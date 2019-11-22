News and Trends

4 Things To Know On November 22

These are the latest news developments in the business world that you must know about.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Junior Feature Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From Public sector Banks giving a record Rs 2.53 lakh crore in loans in October to boost credit flow to NHAI giving  FASTags for free up to December 1, below are the top news picks for today.

1. Public sector Banks gave a record Rs 2.53 lakh crore in loans in October to boost credit flow. These were disbursed under the government’s customer outreach programmes held in 374 districts during the month. Almost 60% of these were fresh loans.

2. Japanese major Sony Corporation is in talks to buy about 30% stake in Mukesh Ambani-owned Network18. The company is scrutinizing regulations around foreign direct investment in media in India.

3. Co-working space provider WeWork is laying off 2,400 employees. It has been a tumultuous year for WeWork after reports of mounting losses, a failed IPO attempt and the resignation of its founder Adam Neumann. As per reports, the layoff has been necessitated in order to cut costs and right-size the business.

4. FastAGS OR prepaid rechargeable tags for toll collection will become mandatory for all vehicles from December 1 as announced by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. To ensure that every vehicle has it, the minister has directed NHAI to give these tags for free up to December 1 at all toll booths.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Apple Says the Cost of Its Repair Services Exceed What It Charges

News and Trends

One in Four People Have a Fake Social Media Profile Somewhere

News and Trends

Uber to Record Audio During Rides