Dr Ritesh Malik wants to create founder-driven seed initiatives

November 22, 2019 2 min read

In his thirst to promote entrepreneurship, Dr Ritesh Malik has not only provided co-working space to start-ups through his venture Innov8 started in 2012, he has also invested in 45+ startups so far since 2013. Talking about his aim as an investor, he clearly states, “Create India’s most founder-friendly founder-driven seed initiative to back founders irrespective of the outcomes, usually investors hang in companies between 4 to 5 years in their investment cycles. As this is my personal capital, I don’t have pressure from LP’s top return; the capital is giving me the edge of taking wild risks and consistently backing founders.”

Being a founder himself, he understands the loneliness of the journey. In his words, “I have committed many mistakes as a founder, I spend a lot of time with founders I back to make sure those mistakes aren’t repeated also, I learn so much from these visionary founders.” His investments include the likes of Josh Talks, Sheroes, Drivezy, and Tapchief. With a vision of promoting entrepreneurship in India, he started his own angel funding venture in 2015 called ‘Project Guerrilla’, which brings a premiere India based accelerator and incubation centre to the country.

Most of the start-ups he has been a part of have raised follow-on rounds. His investee company QDesk got acquired by JLL. Sharing one of his major misses, Malik says, “The biggest one was Unacademy, this is the challenge when you don’t have a fund. I am a poor founder who invests whatever he earns back into the ecosystem. When Gaurav and Roman came for raising funds, I had an option of either investing into Unacademy or investing more into Innov8, I chose the latter, which paid as well, but I regret not being a part of Unacademy. Gaurav and Roman in the course of time have become great friends.

