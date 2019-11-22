Information Technology

Will Tracing The Originator Of Fake News Posts On Social Media Be Made Mandatory in India

Sanjay Dhotre, minister of state for IT told Rajya Sabha that changes will be introduced in Information Technology (IT) Act, to mandate social media and internet companies to trace the originator of posts made on the platform
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Will Tracing The Originator Of Fake News Posts On Social Media Be Made Mandatory in India
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Features Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Social media giants such as WhatsApp, Facebook, ByteDance have not been in good terms with the Indian government after numerous instances of a privacy breach and spread of fake news. Amid the ongoing troubles, Sanjay Dhotre,  minister of state for IT told Rajya Sabha that changes will be introduced in Information Technology (IT) Act, to mandate social media and internet companies to trace the originator of posts made on the platform.

According to reports, social media companies will have to take down malicious content within 24 hours of receiving a court order, or notification from the government. This changes will be a part of amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011 notified under Section 79 of the IT Act.

The proposed amendments will also mandate the companies to inform their users about the compliance of rules, following users’ agreement and privacy policy. 

Related Story: Is It Safe For You To Use WhatsApp?

Reiteration of MeitY’s Demand

Mandating traceability of the originator of fake information is a reiteration Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) demand. The central government had pulled up Facebook-owned company WhatsApp after a fake news about kidnapping caused “unfortunate killings” in the country. 

Following several such incidences, MeitY had asked Whatsapp to devise a solution to trace the originator of the fake message. However, the company declined the request stating that this would require them to break its encryption feature.

In response, IIT Madras professor V Kamakoti, who serves on the board of National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) proposed ways to ensure traceability without breaking encryption. According to Prof Kamakoti, WhatsApp can embed information about the originator of a text along with the encrypted message. Such information will be encrypted but can be shown to law enforcement if the situation demanded.

According to a report by MediaNama, Dr Manoj Prabhakaran, a computer science professor at IIT Bombay said that Kamakoti's proposal might affect users' privacy. Prabhakaran who submitted his analysis on behalf of Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) to the Madras High Court believes that traceability might not be an effective tool to combat fake news. He highlighted that one may hire several thousand people to serve as originators of  content, thus the main brain behind this might remain untraceable.

Amendments To Draft Intermediaries Guidelines 

MeitY had proposed amendments to India’s IT Act in December 2018 which state that companies with over 50 lakh users need to have an office in India and appoint a nodal officer to work with law enforcement agencies.

The amendments also state that companies need to deploy technology-based automated tools to identify and take down unlawful content. Following this, internet companies are required to trace the originator of such content and share the information with government authorities within 72 hours.

For the uninitiated, the IT Act, 2000 was enacted to boost online payment, provide legal recognition for e-commerce and e-transactions, facilitate e-governance and prevent computer-based crimes. The IT Act also ensures security practices and procedures. Section 79 of the IT Act focuses on an exemption from liabilities of intermediaries in certain cases. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Information Technology

The IT Industry in India: Skills to Equip Yourself in 2019

Information Technology

Breaking Down Blockchain's Dramatic Effect on the World

Information Technology

IT In-sourcing is the Trend to be Followed in the Next 3 Years