Information Technology

Chatbots Are the Next Big Platform. Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Stay on Top of It
Chatbots Are the Next Big Platform. Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Stay on Top of It

Bots seem like a dream come true, but don't underestimate what will be required to make the transition.
Manish Dudharejia | 6 min read
Why Your Next Business Hire Should Be an IT Person
Why Your Next Business Hire Should Be an IT Person

Leaders at fast-growing companies know the challenges they face and the outcomes they hope to achieve, but they may not know all the options for getting there.
Sid Suri | 4 min read
4 Security Questions to Ask When Outsourcing IT Operations to Make Sure Your Business Isn't at Risk
4 Security Questions to Ask When Outsourcing IT Operations to Make Sure Your Business Isn't at Risk

Understanding the distinction between security and IT can save your business time and money
Paul Ihme | 5 min read
Stop Looking at Your IT Department as a Cost Center
Stop Looking at Your IT Department as a Cost Center

IT departments say they're seen as a "sieve in the budget," as a home for "tech nerds." In fact, IT departments are becoming increasingly strategic. Have you recognized that?
Kevin Yamazaki | 6 min read
One Way to Reduce Inconvenience and Cost of Managing IT
One Way to Reduce Inconvenience and Cost of Managing IT

'Hyperconvergence' is transforming IT storage. Here's how you can start making the switch.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
7 Habits of Highly Hackable Employees
7 Habits of Highly Hackable Employees

Workers who commit these high-risk behaviors probably don't realize they're jeopardizing the company's security.
Richard Walters | 7 min read
At Last, Customer Service Agents That Customers Can't Drive Crazy.
At Last, Customer Service Agents That Customers Can't Drive Crazy.

Smart agents can improve customer service and increase productivity.
Jonathan Crane | 3 min read
Want Big Data Innovation? Rethink Your 'Need' for a Chief Data Officer.
Want Big Data Innovation? Rethink Your 'Need' for a Chief Data Officer.

What you should do instead is bridge the divide between your IT and business needs. Say hello to the 'chief growth officer.'
Stefan Groschupf | 4 min read
House Blocks Google-Hosted Apps, Yahoo Mail Over Security Fears
House Blocks Google-Hosted Apps, Yahoo Mail Over Security Fears

The two restrictions have both been implemented within the past two weeks and are still in place.
Reuters | 3 min read
Check Out These Facepalm-Worthy IT Requests
Check Out These Facepalm-Worthy IT Requests

We dare you to make it through these without laughing.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
