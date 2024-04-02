You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

By Entrepreneur Store

Every business has IT needs these days. Whether your company is struggling with technology or you're interested in launching a lucrative career as an IT consultant or entrepreneur, The Complete CompTIA and IT Exam Lifetime Access Training Bundle can be a great asset. During our Secure Solutions Sale, you can get this resource library for an extra 20% off at just $39.99 when you use promo code SECURE20.

This bundle includes access to five top-rated training libraries: CramWise, ExamsDigest, LinuxPath, DojoLab, and CodeDirect. Each has its benefits to help you learn valuable IT skills and study to pass a variety of important certification exams on your first attempt.

With a 4.1/5-star average instructor rating, CramWise gives you access to more than 25 exam simulators and 40 hours of training to familiarize you with computer networks, basic security, and cloud services like AWS. With ExamsDigest, you'll go even further with exam simulators with Performance-based Questions (PBQs) and IT labs that follow specific CompTIA, Cisco, and AWS certification exam objectives. LinuxPath and CodeDirect, two more offerings from ExamsDigest, will help you delve into Linux and Python, respectively, learning how to perform command-line actions and code with the world's most popular programming language.

Finally, DojoLab gives you labs and PBQs focused on CompTIA's most in-demand certification exams, including Core A+, Network+, Security+, and Linux+. It's a comprehensive guide to get you on the certification track.

Become an IT expert with help from The Complete CompTIA and IT Exam Lifetime Access Training Bundle. Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 7th, you can get it for just $39.99 when you use promo code SECURE20.

