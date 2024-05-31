Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft has many of the most-used software programs and pieces of technology in the world. As a business that either uses or considers using Microsoft technology, having the knowledge of a certified specialist can go a long way in terms of saving you when hiring and better corresponding with contractors who are there to help you out.

During a special Memorial Day sale that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31, you can get The Complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Certification Training Super Bundle on sale for $69.97 (reg. $429). Featuring 11 courses and nearly 250 hours of content, this comprehensive bundle could help you prepare to take an actual Microsoft certification exam to become a recommended pro.

Among its many great courses, this bundle features Managing Modern Desktops, which has 24 lessons. You can learn to identify scenarios based on whether they are on-premise or cloud-based. It will show you how to deploy and migrate desktops to Windows 10 and newer operating systems, too. This course has an average rating of 4.45/5 stars.

Another popular course in this bundle, Managing Microsoft Teams, is a great resource for any business leader who uses this powerful communications tool. The 93-lesson course features breakdowns on how to deploy and manage Teams. It also comes with breakdowns on managing and troubleshooting problems, all helping it earn an average rating of 4.59/5 stars among students.

Remember that through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31, you can get this The Complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Certification Training Super Bundle for $69.97 (reg. $429).

