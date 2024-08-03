Get All Access for $5/mo

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a small business often comes with the challenge of managing IT infrastructure, ensuring robust security, and keeping costs under control. The Complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Certification Training Super Bundle, priced at $59.97 (down from $429), is designed to help you tackle these issues head-on.

This extensive training package has 11 courses totaling 264 hours of instruction on essentials like Microsoft technologies, focusing on cloud computing, security, and endpoint management.

Key areas covered in this bundle include mastery of the super-popular Microsoft 365. You'll learn how to manage user identities, services, and Microsoft Teams to boost productivity and streamline communication within your business.

Develop a thorough understanding of Azure administration, infrastructure, development, and security. Utilize cloud services to optimize data management and enhance operational efficiency. You can also expect to get hands-on experience with modern desktop management and Windows client administration. This can help you ensure your systems are running smoothly and efficiently.

You can also use this bundle to focus on security operations and Azure security technologies. Protect your business from cyber threats with advanced security strategies found here.

https://youtu.be/52_XehkdylY

Small businesses often struggle with the high costs of outsourcing IT support. This training bundle equips you and your team with the necessary skills to handle IT issues internally, significantly reducing these expenses. Learn to efficiently manage your IT environment with courses such as Microsoft 365 Identity and Services and Windows Client.

Robust cybersecurity is essential in today's digital world. The training bundle emphasizes security operations and Azure security technologies, ensuring you can safeguard sensitive data against potential threats. Courses like Azure Security Technologies help you implement strong security measures to protect your business.

Lifetime access to this bundle is an invaluable resource for entrepreneurs aiming to enhance their IT capabilities, reduce costs, and secure their businesses.

For a limited time, the Complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Certification Training Super Bundle is on sale for $59.97 (reg. $429).

