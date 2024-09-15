Get All Access for $5/mo

Prepare to Land a Position in IT With This CompTIA Training Bundle Become an IT professional by studying and preparing for CompTIA certifications with this training bundle's 15 courses.

Average growth in information technology (IT) is much higher than that of other industries, and the median wage is reported to be more than double the standard, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says. If you're looking for a new or more lucrative career path, it may be smart to consider becoming an IT professional.

While many roles may require a formal degree, roles like support specialists, administrators, and project managers don't all necessarily demand a degree. Many professionals can earn CompTIA certifications by passing rigorous testing. You can study and prepare for those tests with this 15-course CompTIA training bundle, which is on sale for only $49.97 (reg. $585) for life.

These courses were developed by IDUNOVA, an official CompTIA partner with mor than 20 years spent providing IT education.While these courses can help you prepare for the CompTIA certification exams, it may be helpful to gain relevant experience or a formal degree to land certain positions.

Study CompTIA for a new, exciting career in IT

There's plenty of variety in the IT industry, meaning there are nearly endless positions to consider if you're joining this field. Learn to become a debugging expert like Grace Hopper or a cloud-based engineer to join companies like Google or Salesforce.

There are 15 certification prep courses in this bundle, so it might be challenging to figure out where to begin. If you have minimal or no prior IT experience, you might want to start with CompTIA Fundamentals+ and A+, industry standards that also build a foundation for more advanced training.

Other introductory-level courses and certification preparation that might help you land your dream job in IT are Fundamentals+ and Core 1 and Core 2. These could help you get a new job as a desk technician or entry-level cybersecurity position.

From there, you could delve into ethical hacking, a highly in-demand career for many companies. Check out courses like CompTIA Security+ and CompTIA PenTest+ to develop skills to penetrate systems and check their vulnerability.

Ready to work in IT? Grab lifetime access to this 15-course CompTIA training bundle for $49.99 (reg. $585). No coupon is needed to secure this deal.

