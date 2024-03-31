Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft is one of the leading tech giants in the world and has been for a long time. For aspiring IT professionals, demonstrating a proven mastery of its software can make you a valuable hire and team member. To help acquire those skills, you can pick up The Complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Certification Training Super Bundle, which is on sale for just $69.97 (reg. $429).

Designed to help users train and study for Microsoft certification opportunities, this bundle is outfitted with 11 courses and nearly 250 hours of content on Microsoft-centric IT.

One of the most popular courses in the bundle, Managing Modern Desktops, has an average rating of 4.45/5 stars with students. Its 64 lectures cover a wide variety of helpful tips, including how to develop an operating system, how to deploy and migrate desktops to Windows 10, and how to manage user profiles.

This course and others throughout the bundle are taught by instructors from IDUNOVA, which is an organization with over two decades of experience in the world of IT education. Some of the other courses in the bundle focus on topics like learning how to manage Microsoft Teams, working with Microsoft's Azure Administrator, mobility and security best practices for Microsoft software, Microsoft security operations, and a whole lot more.

This educational resource is more than worth its discounted rate for those who want to pursue a career in Microsoft-focused IT.

