Get All Access for $5/mo

Train for Cybersecurity Certification for Just $70 Save your business money or embark on a career as a cybersecurity specialist.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cybersecurity professionals and specialists make strong livings. For any entrepreneur out there who is interested in leveraging their skills into a career or building a business, working toward the proper certifications can go a long way in getting the ball rolling.

During a special Memorial Day sale, The Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle is only $69.97 (reg. $535) through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31. This bundle features five courses that total just over 175 hours of content.

Among the many well-reviewed courses in this bundle, NIST Cybersecurity and Risk Management Frameworks features just under 22 hours of instruction on the Risk Management Framework, which the U.S. government designed. It will show you how to categorize systems and information, how to prepare organizations for security management, and how to implement controls.

The bundle also features two courses on CompTIA prep. This is one of the most well-known certification bodies in the world of cybersecurity, so studying content here can help you pass there, which could help you find employment and clients and ultimately build your business.

These courses are taught by instructors from iCollege, which has helped train more than 700,000 students since launching in 2012. Overall, this bundle has an average rating of 4.4/5 stars among verified purchasers.

One recent review reads, "I received my Master's in Cybersecurity a year ago and it's nice to have something to keep me fresh with the different certifications to prepare myself for future job opportunities."

Don't forget about our Memorial Day price drop: The Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle is only $69.97 (reg. $535) through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

5 Types of Digital Content That Attract Warm, Ready-to-Buy Prospects (No Matter the Industry)

Learn about five types of content that will transform your warm audiences into customers!

By Andres Tovar
Side Hustle

This 23-Year-Old Started a 'Simple' Side Hustle Using Items She Already Owned — Then She Earned Nearly $60,000 and Made It Her Full-Time Gig

Angelina Licari first tried out the side hustle as a high school student — then went all-in after graduating college.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Is Google Down? Google News, Discover Outage Affects Millions

Some users said Google News was back up after about two hours but that Discover was still not working.

By Sherin Shibu
Devices

Get an iPad Air, Beats Headphones, and More for Just $120

Our Memorial Day Sale is finishing strong, and you can save big.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

20 Side Hustle Ideas for Summer 2024: Part One

Instead of spending money this summer, prepare now to make extra cash through the following side hustles while still enjoying your free time.

By John Rampton
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel