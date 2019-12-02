The Executive Selection: Digel

The Digel brand's ethos is to design fashion for "real people with real stories."

December 2, 2019 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For this year’s Autumn/Winter collection, the Digel brand wants to offer you complete looks that run the gamut from sport jackets to trousers, and scarves to shoes.

Source: Digel

For the entrepreneur on the go, suits have been broken up to show off both their relaxed sides, as well as their ready-to-take-on-the-boardroom vibes.

Source: Digel

This line has had its pieces showcased by Michelin-starred chef Andreas Bagh in his hometown of Copenhagen, Denmark, which is a nod to Digel’s ethos of designing fashion for “real people with real stories.”

Warm and cozy, lightweight flannel materials make its mark in the collection, along with a mix of patterns, checkered jackets, striped waistcoats, and plain trousers in shades of grey, alongside pigments of navy blue and beige.

Source: Digel

Related: The Executive Selection: ManCave UAE