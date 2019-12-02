Entrepreneur Lifestyles

The Executive Selection: Digel

The Digel brand's ethos is to design fashion for "real people with real stories."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Digel
Image credit: Digel
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For this year’s Autumn/Winter collection, the Digel brand wants to offer you complete looks that run the gamut from sport jackets to trousers, and scarves to shoes.

Source: Digel

For the entrepreneur on the go, suits have been broken up to show off both their relaxed sides, as well as their ready-to-take-on-the-boardroom vibes.

Source: Digel

This line has had its pieces showcased by Michelin-starred chef Andreas Bagh in his hometown of Copenhagen, Denmark, which is a nod to Digel’s ethos of designing fashion for “real people with real stories.”

Warm and cozy, lightweight flannel materials make its mark in the collection, along with a mix of patterns, checkered jackets, striped waistcoats, and plain trousers in shades of grey, alongside pigments of navy blue and beige.

Source: Digel

Related: The Executive Selection: ManCave UAE

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Lifestyles

Welcome to the Entrepreneur Roller Coaster. Here's How to Ride It Forever.

Entrepreneur Lifestyles

14 Effective Ways for Entrepreneurs to Boost Their Energy Throughout the Day

Entrepreneur Lifestyles

5 Benefits of Teaching Young Children About Entrepreneurship