Entrepreneurs

How Actor Dino Morea Became a Key Investor of Fantasy Gaming Livepools

Founded by Gaurav and Vickram Assomull, this Mumbai based-startup has witnessed 4X growth in the past six months
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Actor Dino Morea Became a Key Investor of Fantasy Gaming Livepools
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Model turned actor Dino Morea may have been away from the big screen for a while now, but he is actively doing a lot on the business front. On one hand, he is ready to make his digital debut with a web series, on the other he has invested in LivePools, a rapidly-growing fantasy sports ecosystem in India. 

Launched in late-2017 by serial entrepreneurs, sports enthusiasts and brothers, Gaurav and Vickram Assomull, this Mumbai based-startup is already making quite a buzz in the fantasy gaming world. While fantasy gaming has its own charm, LivePools also lets its players earn a reward based on their performance. In a time period of 21 months, the platform has over 1.2 million registered users. 

The Entrepreneur & Investor 

Morea is a very ambitious person and believes in achieving his goals. The key-investor simply decided to invest in the gaming start-up because he feels this is going to be a big thing in India. The international market has already witnessed the craze and the Indian market is kind of getting its taste. Morea believes this is fantasy gaming is going to be a huge thing in India. 

Future of Tech

When asked about the future of tech space in India he said, “To me, it's just going through the roof. I mean it's making the world smaller. It's just changing the world completely. Businesses are changing. Ways of living are changing. It's amazing what's happening. But technology is scary also. These days you read about so many things like artificial intelligence, robotics and so on and so forth. That's technology to the next level.”

As per him, what we had imagined is now true, he also feels that before anyone knows we might come across the possibility of time travel. “I mean we've thought about it. And if you think about it sometimes as soon as and I guess I'll be doing it. So I think technology is moving at such a rate of space. That's changing. And if we're not up and keeping up with technology, we will be left out. So, for me, it's just amazing,” he added. 

Plans for LivePools

The skill-based sports predictor game platform as per its founders as witnessed 4X growth in the past six months, so one can surely assume some great expansion plans.

“It's to expand into the market and do really well so when we increase the number of subscribers and consumers we can bring more gamers to join the fantasy league and get everyone to come to participate,” said Morea.

The company target at present is five million registered users by IPL 2020 and it would be interesting to see how they plan to achieve it. Looking at the present scenario, one can say that fantasy gaming has found a strong foothold in the Indian market. And with Dream11 becoming India’s first gaming Unicron, we can’t wait to see who all join the list and put Indian esports on the global map.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

This Is the Biggest Mistake Entrepreneurs Make, According to Mark Cuban

Entrepreneurs

5 Traits That Helped This Entrepreneur Succeed and Go Global

Entrepreneurs

'Netflix's Upstarts is Inspired by Real Founders'