How Actor Dino Morea Became a Key Investor of Fantasy Gaming Livepools

Founded by Gaurav and Vickram Assomull, this Mumbai based-startup has witnessed 4X growth in the past six months

December 1, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Model turned actor Dino Morea may have been away from the big screen for a while now, but he is actively doing a lot on the business front. On one hand, he is ready to make his digital debut with a web series, on the other he has invested in LivePools, a rapidly-growing fantasy sports ecosystem in India.

Launched in late-2017 by serial entrepreneurs, sports enthusiasts and brothers, Gaurav and Vickram Assomull, this Mumbai based-startup is already making quite a buzz in the fantasy gaming world. While fantasy gaming has its own charm, LivePools also lets its players earn a reward based on their performance. In a time period of 21 months, the platform has over 1.2 million registered users.

The Entrepreneur & Investor

Morea is a very ambitious person and believes in achieving his goals. The key-investor simply decided to invest in the gaming start-up because he feels this is going to be a big thing in India. The international market has already witnessed the craze and the Indian market is kind of getting its taste. Morea believes this is fantasy gaming is going to be a huge thing in India.

Future of Tech

When asked about the future of tech space in India he said, “To me, it's just going through the roof. I mean it's making the world smaller. It's just changing the world completely. Businesses are changing. Ways of living are changing. It's amazing what's happening. But technology is scary also. These days you read about so many things like artificial intelligence, robotics and so on and so forth. That's technology to the next level.”

As per him, what we had imagined is now true, he also feels that before anyone knows we might come across the possibility of time travel. “I mean we've thought about it. And if you think about it sometimes as soon as and I guess I'll be doing it. So I think technology is moving at such a rate of space. That's changing. And if we're not up and keeping up with technology, we will be left out. So, for me, it's just amazing,” he added.

Plans for LivePools

The skill-based sports predictor game platform as per its founders as witnessed 4X growth in the past six months, so one can surely assume some great expansion plans.

“It's to expand into the market and do really well so when we increase the number of subscribers and consumers we can bring more gamers to join the fantasy league and get everyone to come to participate,” said Morea.

The company target at present is five million registered users by IPL 2020 and it would be interesting to see how they plan to achieve it. Looking at the present scenario, one can say that fantasy gaming has found a strong foothold in the Indian market. And with Dream11 becoming India’s first gaming Unicron, we can’t wait to see who all join the list and put Indian esports on the global map.