Technology

Fly High: DJI Mavic Mini

DJI Mavic Mini, an ultra-light folding drone, is made for everyday use with its easy-to-use controls and compact design.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Fly High: DJI Mavic Mini
Image credit: DJI Mavic Mini
DJI Mavic Mini
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DJI Mavic Mini, an ultra-light folding drone, is made for everyday use with its easy-to-use controls and compact design. Weighing just 249 grams, DJI Mavic Mini is portable and easy to fly, giving its pilots complete control. Capture high quality footage including 2.7K video at 30 frames per second, 1080p at 60 frames per second, or 12-megapixel stills from a bird’s eye view.

Don’t let the flying shake your confidence in capturing photographs, as there’s a three-axis motorized gimbal that supports and stabilizes the camera. The Wi-Fi enabled device pairs with the DJI Fly app, and features a variety of pre-programmed flight modes to help you capture the world from a new perspective.

Related: Eye In The Sky: Merlin Digital Introduces New Range Of Drones

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Why (and How) You Should Optimize Your Website for Voice Search

Technology

The Biggest Tech Product Flops of the 2010s

Technology

Cool Quotient: HP Elite Dragonfly