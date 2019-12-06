Fly High: DJI Mavic Mini

DJI Mavic Mini, an ultra-light folding drone, is made for everyday use with its easy-to-use controls and compact design.

DJI Mavic Mini, an ultra-light folding drone, is made for everyday use with its easy-to-use controls and compact design. Weighing just 249 grams, DJI Mavic Mini is portable and easy to fly, giving its pilots complete control. Capture high quality footage including 2.7K video at 30 frames per second, 1080p at 60 frames per second, or 12-megapixel stills from a bird’s eye view.

Don’t let the flying shake your confidence in capturing photographs, as there’s a three-axis motorized gimbal that supports and stabilizes the camera. The Wi-Fi enabled device pairs with the DJI Fly app, and features a variety of pre-programmed flight modes to help you capture the world from a new perspective.

