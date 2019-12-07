Transform Data Into Game-Changing Insights with This SQL Training

If your business doesn't have an efficient way of managing the data it creates and gathers, it doesn't stand a chance.

Data rules everything in business these days, and if your business doesn't have an efficient way of managing the data it creates and gathers, it doesn't stand a chance in the marketplace. Whether you're running your own business or you want to grow in your current career, learning how to manage data and facilitate the transfer of data online can be a huge boon. The best place to start is with SQL, the leading data management language on the planet, and The Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle can get you up to speed.

This six-course bundle contains 19 hours of training to take you from SQL beginner to expert. Here's what you'll get:

Intro to SQLite Databases for Python Programming - Learn how to create databases, sort data, create reports, and more in SQLite using Python.

- Learn how to create databases, sort data, create reports, and more in SQLite using Python. Learn SQL with Microsoft SQL Server - Explore the fundamentals of Microsoft SQL Server and learn how to manage data with one of the leading SQL platforms.

- Explore the fundamentals of Microsoft SQL Server and learn how to manage data with one of the leading SQL platforms. Using MySQL Databases with Python - Create MySQL databases, sort data, and solve queries in MySQL using Python.

- Create MySQL databases, sort data, and solve queries in MySQL using Python. PostgreSQL Bootcamp: SQL & PostgreSQL Database Masterclass - Get a step-by-step guide on how to write SQL queries, analyze data, and create user-friendly visualizations.

- Get a step-by-step guide on how to write SQL queries, analyze data, and create user-friendly visualizations. REST API Testing Using Python for Beginners - Discover how the REST and SOAP APIs can integrate more seamless data transfer into websites and perform real-world tests.

- Discover how the REST and SOAP APIs can integrate more seamless data transfer into websites and perform real-world tests. Oracle SQL: Mastering Oracle SQL Performance Tuning - Learn how to troubleshoot databases and hone their effectiveness by using Oracle tools.

