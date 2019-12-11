Social Media

The 7 Deadly LinkedIn Sins

Avoid making these mistakes and you're much more likely to get a response.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 7 Deadly LinkedIn Sins
Image credit: S3studio | Getty Images
Contributor
Co-Founder of inventRight; Author of One Simple Idea Series
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LinkedIn is growing by leaps and bounds. No surprise -- it’s a perfect place for people to connect and do business online. Though along with the platform’s growth, there seems like an ever-growing divide between users who see huge returns on their investment and those who swear that LinkedIn just “doesn’t work.”

I get it. It’s easy to access people you want to connect and do business with, but doesn’t mean you’ll be successful, especially if you approach using the platform incorrectly. This may sound harsh, but someone has to say it: It’s not other people. It’s you. Hopefully, the below advice can help. Here are the seven deadly sins that will cause your LinkedIn outreach to go unanswered.

Related: 5 Most Common Networking Mistakes

1. Spamming strangers. 

Have you been sending the same message to everyone you connect with? No wonder your message isn’t getting through. You’re sending spam. Does spamming ever work? No, and definitely not on LinkedIn. Neither does hard selling. No one signs up for any platform, let alone a social media platform, hoping to receive messages from strangers that have nothing to do with them or their interests.

I hesitate to even call this a tactic. Repeat after me: Thou shall not spam. Just don’t do it. Don’t do it on LinkedIn; don’t do it ever. I get a ton of these messages, and they’re always totally transparent and leave me scratching my head. The message is: You’re just trying to sell me something. Direct and simple queries that include one ask are infinitely more likely to get a response.

2. Expecting too much.

No one owes you their time, so don’t act like it. There are plenty of people who are willing to help those they don’t know, but that number greatly and quickly diminishes when you approach someone in a way that shows that you feel entitled to their time or expertise. Instead, try to spend some time building a relationship. Don’t make it all about you. Keep your inquiry to a short paragraph. Make your question the one they enjoy answering the most that day, and they’ll jump at the chance to respond.

3. Nonconsensual submissions.

Benjamin Harrison -- LinkedIn expert and the creator of Smart Pitch, a program that teaches inventors how to use LinkedIn to submit their ideas for products -- coined the term “nonconsensual submission.” In his view, “We all think our products and services are the best thing since sliced bread, but by shoving your marketing materials down someone’s throat rather than asking them for permission first, you are setting the opposite of an advantageous tone.”

Instead, Harrison recommends developing LinkedIn relationships by way of consensual submission. Remember, the healthiest relationships are built slowly.

4. Trolling.

It’s perfectly fine to comment on someone else’s thread, but please make sure you’re not simply using their post to advertise your own product or service. When people exclusively participate on LinkedIn in this way, it’s pretty obvious and looks desperate. Focus on adding to the conversation in a relevant way.

If you’re rude, abrasive or political, people won't want to do business with you. Be selective about what you share. There will be times when you disagree with someone, and sharing your opinion is perfectly fine. In fact, it’s encouraged. But remember to always be cordial and respectful.

5. Being needy.

Have a little confidence. Act like you belong at the table. Don’t immediately reach out to someone after they accept your connection request. Don’t message them a second time after just 24 hours have passed without a response. This is another way of being respectful of other people’s time and space. I promise you, it’s a more effective way of building a foundation for a productive business relationship.

Related: 5 Smart Ways to Use Social Media to Grow Your Business

6. Getting too personal. 

It’s okay to get personal at times, but remember, this is a place for business. You’re trying to connect with people professionally. LinkedIn content, especially video, has had amazing reach over the last few years, but just because you can post something doesn’t mean you should. LinkedIn is a tool for branding. What does your lunch or the fact that you have time to post about it say about your professional brand? There are plenty of other platforms to share your political beliefs, vacation shots and breakfast choices. 

7. Typos.

When you’re reaching out to someone, make sure to check your spelling. Grammar is important, like it or not. If you don’t take the time to spell check your work, it says a lot about you.

LinkedIn is a fantastic place to uncover potential new opportunities for your business, but only if you go about it the right way. If not, potential peers will avoid you like the plague.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

5 Ways Social Media Videos Will Benefit Your B2B Business in 2020

Social Media

3 Easy Steps for Sparking Engagement On LinkedIn

Social Media

An Ex-Facebooker Devastatingly Piled Into Mark Zuckerberg's Stance Allowing Politicians to Lie in Ads