7 Marathons, Walkathon to Run and End the Year on High Spirit

The run and trail will exhaust you but the satisfaction at the end of it is beyond explanation

December 9, 2019 4 min read

Haven’t the whole year been all about work? Just turn off your desktop, leave your bag, close your eyes and transport yourself to a world that offers you some high spirit and fitness. What better than running through mountains or historical lanes, passing some green lanes and having the best run of your life?

Life is too short, to delay things and hence this year before it ends to make sure you run and run till you go breathless. From the heritage run to the running for a cause and contributing to society, we have rounded up a list of walkathons and marathons to explore. Make a pick and thank us later!

Oxfam Trailwalker India

Said to be one of the biggest team fundraising event in India, this walkathon gives you an incredible experience. The walk is simple as a team of 4 you must walk 100km within 48 hours or 50km in 24 Hours across some of the most picturesque, and challenging trails while raising funds to help Oxfam in the fight against inequality. This is their 15th edition in India and it's the 7th edition in Mumbai. Talking about raising funds it’s amazing to see how last year, around 1600 walkers raised over 5 crores to contribute towards various causes like climate change, forest rights, education, health, gender, and discrimination.

Date - 13-15 Dec 2019

Location - Karjat, outskirts of Mumbai

Total Length: 50 Km or 100 Km

Fort Kochi Heritage Run 2019

Organized by The Cochin College Alumni Association in 2018 over 2000 people had participated. Coming up with their 3rd edition on 15th December 2019, get ready to run along with the history.

The beauty of Fort Kochi Heritage Run is that it takes you through the historic lanes of West Kochi. The route starting at Veli ground takes you through heritage Thoppumpady Bridge passing by the aromatic spice market touching holy churches of West Kochi before returning to the start.

Date – 15 Dec 2019

Location - Kochi, Kerala

Total Length: 5 Kms or 15 Kms

Tata Steel Kolkata 2019

With the grand success of the first two editions, involving over 12,000 participants, 23 lakhs in prize money and over INR 1.10 crores raised for Charity, Tata Steel Kolkata is back on full swing to give you a bigger and better experience. Endorsed by some of the biggest names from the Tollywood industry, the third edition of the event will witness Sourav Ganguly as the Face of the Event.

India’s first AIMS accredited 25Km, focused on Indian running talent, giving India’s professional and amateur runners from Kolkata and around the country, a proven platform to showcase their talent and experience

Date – 15 Dec 2019

Location - Kolkata, West Bengal

Total Length: 25Km

Run Coimbatore Marathon 2019

A marathon to create awareness on 'Agriculture' in the country. The message behind Run Coimbatore Marathon is 'Do Agriculture and Save Agriculture’. The race categories are 10Km, 5Km and 2Km. Students, Athletes, Corporates, Runners, etc are going to be part of this event.

Date – 15 Dec 2019

Location - Coimbatore, India

Total Length: 2Km, 5Km, and 10Km

One India Marathon 2019

One India Marathon as the name says is to celebrate and unite India's diversity. One India Marathon is for people from all walks of life. For this event, 20 exclusive entries will be given to Kashmiri students. The competition is for 21Km, 10Km and 5Km categories.

Date – 15 Dec 2019

Location - Delhi, India

Total Length: 5 Km, 10 Km, and 21Km

Mumbai Pinkathon 2019

Started in the year 2012 in Mumbai by fitness enthusiast, actor, model Milind Soman Pinkathon is one of the most popular marathons. It is said to be India’s biggest run to support women’s health issues especially breast cancer. The idea to adopt a healthy lifestyle through running is the main objective of this run. Pinkathon event resonates with building a healthy community of women which brings forth awareness on their health to lead a fit life.

Date – 15 Dec 2019

Location – Mumbai, India

Total Length: 3Km, 5Km, 10Km, and 21Km

SBI Green Marathon

A marathon dedicated to sustainability living which is important for each individual to adapt. The focus is on taking responsibility for the environment, society and its people. The principal objective of the SBI Green Marathon marathon is to create awareness about the serious imbalance in nature and human life. This marathons leys you run either 10Kms, 21Kms or 5Kms

Date – 22 Dec 2019

Location – Hyderabad

Total Length: 5 Kms, 10 Kms, and 21.1 Kms