Turn Your Photography Interest into a Side Hustle

Learn how to build a photography side business.

December 11, 2019 1 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We're living in the age of the side hustle. Between rising rents and stagnating wages, it's becoming more and more difficult for people to reach their financial goals and support their families with just one job. As such, the gig economy is on the rise. Want to launch a creative side business that can increase your monthly bottom line? Learn how to turn your interest in photography into a full-fledged career in The Complete Photography Side Business Bundle.

This 10-course, 24-hour bundle covers everything from composition to planning your business, empowering you with the skills you need to stand out in the marketplace.

Your training starts with the Photography Master Class, a five-hour foray into the basics of photography. Working through touchstone topics, like aperture, shutter speed, and ISO, you'll be able to confidently shoot in manual mode and get professional-quality shots. From there, you'll dive into the nuts and bolts behind retouching photos using the industry-approved Adobe Lightroom CC program and explore more tips and tricks for snapping better shots.

Sold separately, these courses would cost nearly $2,000. However, bundled together, you can get them all for just $29 today.