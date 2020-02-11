Success

How to Delegate With Confidence

Learn to delegate effectively and efficiently (and without regrets.)
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Delegate With Confidence
Image credit: katleho Seisa | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever asked someone to do something for you, and then felt like it would have been better if you had just done it yourself?

Or have you ever found yourself holding on to too many tasks because you’re afraid of losing control?

Most business owners have felt these things as their companies grow and they begin to rely on other people to get things done. But as we all know, as your business grows, you can’t (nor should you) do everything yourself. At some point, you have to learn how to delegate.

The good news is that delegating is not rocket science. By focusing on the fundamentals, you can learn to delegate effectively and reclaim your time.

Knowing what should (and shouldn’t) be delegated

The most important aspect of delegating with confidence is prioritizing tasks and figuring out what needs to be handed off. 

Related: How to Delegate Better and Become a Great Leader

Here are the questions you need to ask yourself to figure out whether a task should be delegated:

  1. Does it need to be done? If it doesn’t actually need to be done, the worst possible thing you can do is delegate it. This would be a waste of time and money. As Peter Drucker once said, “There is nothing so useless as doing efficiently that which should not be done at all.” 

  2. Is it a recurring task? If a task is going to repeat, then look for ways to partially or fully automate it.

  3. Can someone else do it? If yes, then it should absolutely be delegated. This will free up your time to focus on your highest-value activities. 

  4. Are you actually the best person to do the job? If yes, then do it yourself, keeping in mind the answer to this question is likely to change over time.

The delegation triangle

Once you’ve established that delegation is the best course of action and what tasks need to be delegated, you’re ready to develop a solid delegation process. 

Think of delegation as a triangle, with the three points being who, what, and when. The delegation triangle can keep you on track and make delegating tasks easier. 

Related: Learn When to Delegate and When to Micromanage

Who: You need to get very clear about who is accountable for completing a task. Don’t just say, “Hey, I need help getting this done.” 

Designate a single point of accountability for each task. The last thing you want is for your team to be unclear on who needs to do what tasks. 

What: Paint a clear picture of the outcome you want. Make sure this is every bit as clear to the other person as it is to you, so you don’t have to go back and rework anything. 

When: Set clear and realistic deadlines so everyone is on the same page. (It’s a lot easier to define the when after you get clear on the what).

Related: Why Your Employees Want You to Delegate

Parting shots

One of the biggest things to understand about delegation is that you and your team build trust with each other over time though success. 

With a set process for determining which tasks should be delegating and clearly outlining your expectations for the task, you’ll begin to delegate with confidence, help get the best out of your team, free up your own valuable time and ensure you’re not a bottleneck as your company grows. 





 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Success

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the XFL's Second Attempt at Victory

Success

5 Things We Can Learn From Kobe Bryant's Legacy

Success

Marcus Allen Explains Why Greatness Is Not Given, It's Earned