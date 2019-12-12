Wealth

Are You Saving the Right Way? Find Out

Just saving every month might not be enough if you are not saving right or enough for your goals. Take this quiz to find out
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Are You Saving the Right Way? Find Out
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Chief Correspondent
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Just saving every month might not be enough if you are not saving right or enough for your goals? Take this quiz to find out

1. Do you first spend through the month and then save the remaining amount?

Yes

No

 

2. Do you borrow for vacations or buying gadgets?

Yes

No

 

3. Are you spending more than 25% of your monthly salary on rent?

Yes

No

 

4. Are you spending more than 40% of your salary towards EMIs?

Yes

No

 

5. When you get a windfall, do you spend it all on discretionary expenses?

Yes

No

 

6. Does your saving remains the same post salary increments?

Yes

No

 

7. Is credit card or a personal loan your first choice of funding during emergencies?

Yes

No

Related Read: Take This Quiz to Find Out if You Are in Debt?

Score

If you answered yes…

3 > times: Your saving game is on point. You believe in saving first and spending later.

3-5 times: Though you understand the importance of saving, you give spending precedence over saving. You should link savings to your future financial goals to inculcate saving discipline.

5 < times: You need to make changes to your financial habits lest 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Wealth

What Does Rising Valuations Mean for Mutual Fund Investors?

Wealth

4 Ways to Carry Money When Traveling Overseas

Wealth

How Payment Companies and Banks are Fighting Cybercrime