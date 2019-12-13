Technology

Picture Perfect: Huawei Nova 5T

Huawei ups the ante with the Nova 5T, which merges cutting-edge camera technology with artificial intelligence.
Image credit: Huawei
Huawei Nova 5T
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Huawei ups the ante with the Nova 5T, which merges cutting-edge camera technology with artificial intelligence. The powerful rear camera system includes a 48MP main lens, a 16MP wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP bokeh lens to render clear, crisp images in any shooting situation.

Nova 5T gives your selfie game a boost too with its 32MP front-facing camera with beautification software. The device is powered by Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 chipset, and features 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge capability to refuel your battery from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Looks aren’t everything, but it’s worth mentioning that the Nova 5T is an eye-popping device. With a 6.26-inch full view HD display and a reflective 3D-finish available in three striking colors, you’ll be proud have Nova 5T in the palm of your hand.

