Picture Perfect: Huawei Nova 5T
Huawei ups the ante with the Nova 5T, which merges cutting-edge camera technology with artificial intelligence. The powerful rear camera system includes a 48MP main lens, a 16MP wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP bokeh lens to render clear, crisp images in any shooting situation.
Nova 5T gives your selfie game a boost too with its 32MP front-facing camera with beautification software. The device is powered by Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 chipset, and features 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge capability to refuel your battery from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes.
Looks aren’t everything, but it’s worth mentioning that the Nova 5T is an eye-popping device. With a 6.26-inch full view HD display and a reflective 3D-finish available in three striking colors, you’ll be proud have Nova 5T in the palm of your hand.
