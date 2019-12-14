Languages

Is Learning a New Language Your New Year's Resolution? Rosetta Stone Makes It Easy.

Learn a new language this year with help from the gold standard language learning software.
Is Learning a New Language Your New Year's Resolution? Rosetta Stone Makes It Easy.
Image credit: Aleksandar Pasaric
Every year, we make New Year's resolutions, hoping to address some aspect of our lives that could use a little improvement. From eating healthier to drinking less wine, not all resolutions are easily conquerable. However, if you'd like to learn a new language (and why wouldn't you?) there are plenty of tools to help you; none better than Rosetta Stone.

Learning a new language will broaden your perspective of the world and can help you when you travel for both business and pleasure. Rosetta Stone's intuitive, immersive training method takes to heart the practical applications of learning a new language, helping you to match words with images, just how you learned your native language as a child. From there, Rosetta Stone leverages speech recognition technology to evaluate and help you improve your accent with instant feedback. Through lessons, you'll develop basic conversational skills as well as intermediate skills like how to share opinions, and you'll develop your command of reading, writing, speaking, and understanding.

Rosetta Stone has long been trusted by organizations like NASA, Calvin Klein, and TripAdvisor because it is simply the top language learning platform on the market. Typically, lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone are $299 but we have them on sale for $199 and, for a limited time, the price has been reduced to just $189. Choose from Spanish, French, Italian, German, Japanese, or Mandarin Chinese. For a limited time, get an extra 15 percent off with promo code: MERRYSAVE15. 

