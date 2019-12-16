8 Best Food To Eat In Breakfast For Healthy Mindset & Longer Life

To start your day with a clear head and for longer life, we bring a guideline of 10 foods to make your breakfast much healthier, tasty, high on fibre and nutritional value

December 16, 2019 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and skipping is not an option.” We might like an old grandmother but some practices are worth all the hype.

What makes us say so? To kick start your day in full swings and let your brain not be fogged by low-blood sugar, a good meal is essential. Having a meal high on nutrients keeps you going through the day. You might think it isn’t possible. But all you need is do is make minor changes in your morning eating plan. Eating the right breakfast will also prevent you from eating an unhealthy meal or eating too much.

To start your day with a clear head and for longer life, we bring a guideline of 10 foods to make your breakfast much healthier, tasty, high on fibre and nutritional value.

Oatmeal

A powerhouse of a nutritional meal, oatmeal can certainly be your go-to food option once a week. It consists of beta-glucan (a form of soluble dietary fiber) which keeps you full for a longer period, improves cholesterol levels and boosts your heart health. Oats are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acid, potassium, antioxidants, and folate.

You can also opt for steel-cut oats, they have more protein and fiber than other oats and have a lower glycemic index (GI) which keeps your sugar in check.

Nuts and Nut Butter

In case you are among those in rush, start your day with a handful of nuts. They not only satisfy your craving but also help in your protein count. Nuts also contain magnesium, potassium, antioxidants and heart-healthful fats. You should also make it a point to carry a small box full of nuts with you. When looking for a change you also have nut butter options. Apply it on toast, mix it in yogurt or have it with fresh fruit. Choose from varieties like cashew butter, almond butter, peanut butter and more.

Berries

An excellent way to start your morning is with berries. Be it blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries, everything works. Low in calories, high in fiber they are best. They also contain disease-fighting antioxidants. It also lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Mix it with yogurt, cornflakes, oatmeals or just make some smoothies, berries give you ample of choices.

Egg

Already a popular breakfast option, eggs are high in nutrition and protein. It also improves blood cholesterol, weight, body fat and more.

Coffee

Yeah, we do have coffee on the list. A good combination with your breakfast, studies claims that coffee’s antioxidant quality reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and glucose metabolism. It also fights inflammation. The best way to consume coffee is black.

Cottage Cheese

If you are bored with meat items or If you are a vegetarian, paneer is a good option. Protein powerhouse, cottage cheese makes you as full as an egg.

The best thing about it is that you can have it in any way you like, raw, cooked, tossed. Also, it is rich in B vitamins, vitamin A, and calcium and keeps you going for a long time.

Bananas

The best pick that can never go wrong. From starting your morning on a high note to keeping your hunger at bay, Bananas are nature’s best invention. Great in potassium, it is recommended for young women to make it a part of your daily diet.

The resistant starch in the fruit does not digest keeping you charged throughout the day. Have it directly or add it to your toast or cereals.

Flaxseed

Have a spoon of it directly, add it to your shake/smoothies or sprinkle it on the top of your oatmeal, flaxseed is amazing. The flaxseed helps in lowering your blood cholesterol, sugar level, and breast cancer. It also is rich in fiber, protein and omega-3 fatty acid.