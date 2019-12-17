Discovering the Real 'You'-Nurturing Hidden Talent

They say the body ages but the mind doesn't. No one better than an elderly person would appreciate this old adage

When you think about your journey so far, how fulfilling you think it has been? Do you look back and think of things you could’ve done or learnt that would have made your life more meaningful? Or do you feel you’ve lost touch with skills; you were once, adept at?

Whether or not you’re any of these people, you’re still very much entitled to learn. They say the body ages but the mind doesn’t. No one better than an elderly person would appreciate this old adage.

Amid the complexities of growing older and fitting into the predefined social norms, one forgets what it is like to live for themselves. Living for yourself is more than self-care. It means doing everything that brings you joy. It means challenging yourself every day and always moving ahead with enthusiasm.

Entering the later phase of your life comes with its own set of challenges. There is a series of factors such as community, environment, health, purpose, relationships and security, which contribute to the makings of one's wellbeing. While factors such as health and environment may not always be in favor, there’s still much that can be done not to compensate but to add more meaning to life. This is where the process of discovering oneself comes into focus.

Discovering yourself and your hidden talents begins with taking charge of your mind and granting yourself the permission to break free from everything holding you back. Even if you are doubtful of yourself you must give yourself and life a fair chance.

Begin with coming out of what’s become your comfort zone. Social interactions, however small, are necessary to entice and stimulate one’s mind. By indulging in more social activities and less isolation, you’ll find things you weren’t even looking for. Explore things around, that you had an interest in but never time for, earlier. Get out to places that pique your interest or even places such as a local park or a street store. Think about the activities you may find fascinating, when you go to a new place. Anything that helps you feel more connected to the world around you is always worth attempting.

Even the smallest social experience can make a difference by introducing you to something you’ll get interested in or by influencing you to try out new things.

However old one may be, people like to get creative as they get older. Whether it entails writing books or painting, creativity is something that makes the mind happier. Selecting a skill you’d like to acquire or have lost touch with, marks the beginning of this new phase. You could start with taking classes to refine what skills you’ve always wanted to hone or refine. Or you could brush the dust off your canvas and get started.

It’s important to keep in mind that you don’t always need fancy skills. It’s okay if creativity to you means trying out a new recipe in the kitchen, gardening or playing golf like the old days. The brain is a machine and learning new things keeps it oiled and functioning. Hence, any skill, old or new, is worth pursuing. The possibilities are limitless when it comes to unique things and activities worth trying out.

What’s the worst that could happen? Fortunately, aside from losing interest there is no bad outcome of such a pursuit. You will only end up challenging yourself and getting better at it. What more, maybe even make a couple of new friends along the way? How bad could that be? Even if you have doubts, know that you can do anything you want so long as you put your mind to it.

Another great way to make the best out of your life is by looking into volunteering opportunities where you could go out and assist others with organizing or taking care of things in a community.

While you go about all of these things, it’s important to be appreciative of life. Yes, it's easier to reminisce and regret how you should've done some things right or how you could’ve done more or how you could’ve taken a different path. But it’s necessary to not only be more accepting of your life but, more importantly, to acknowledge and respect all the great things you have. Now is the time to think of what you can do rather than what you couldn’t. Make the most of each day, for you can still grow.