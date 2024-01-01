Saumyajit Roy
Founder and CEO, Emoha Elder Care
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Discovering the Real 'You'-Nurturing Hidden Talent
They say the body ages but the mind doesn't. No one better than an elderly person would appreciate this old adage
Want to Continue Your Career Post Retirement? Read On
Retirement may sound like an exciting transition to some, there are those who are not particularly fond of the fact that the working phase of their life comes to an end just because they have aged