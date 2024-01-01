Saumyajit Roy

Founder and CEO, Emoha Elder Care

Latest

Lifestyle

Discovering the Real 'You'-Nurturing Hidden Talent

They say the body ages but the mind doesn't. No one better than an elderly person would appreciate this old adage

Growth Strategies

Want to Continue Your Career Post Retirement? Read On

Retirement may sound like an exciting transition to some, there are those who are not particularly fond of the fact that the working phase of their life comes to an end just because they have aged

