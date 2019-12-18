Learn Six Sigma and Make Your Organization More Efficient

Get a 15-course deep dive into one of today's most important project management methodologies.

December 18, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business requires high levels of organization to operate successfully. You can't create the most efficient processes or address complex problems without knowing project management basics or having solid project management methodologies in place. As such, it can be invaluable to learn one of the most common project management methodologies, Six Sigma.

The Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle will introduce you to Six Sigma and prepare you to earn powerful certifications so you can run your own company or rise up the ranks where you're employed.

This massive, 15-course bundle will take you from absolute beginner to bona fide expert. With multiple Lean master classes, you'll learn both the theory of Lean tools and techniques as well as their practical applications, so you can cut down on waste. Then, you'll get specific training for each of the Six Sigma Yellow, Green, and Black Belt certification exams. To help you apply your knowledge more immediately, you'll even get crash courses in Minitab, one of the most important statistical testing platforms in the world. There are even more general courses on how to be an active listener, process mapping, and voice of the customer techniques — all of which can help you be a better leader.

It's time to be more productive and efficient. The Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle is on sale for just $31 today.