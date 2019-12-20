co-working spaces

Things to Keep in Mind While Selecting a Co-working Space

Co-working spaces have rapidly grown from their humble origins-mostly catering to freelance professionals and start-ups businesses-to attracting the biggest enterprises today
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Things to Keep in Mind While Selecting a Co-working Space
Image credit: Shutterstock
Co-Founder of 91springboard
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

One of the biggest challenges faced by entrepreneurs and business heads today is choosing the right office space for their business. Adding to their woes is the admin- and employee-related issues that must be provisioned for while selecting the space. However, thanks to the advent of co-working spaces, this process has become much, much easier.

Co-working spaces have rapidly grown from their humble origins—mostly catering to freelance professionals and start-ups businesses—to attracting the biggest enterprises today. According to a CBRE report earlier this year, co-working space leases grew 277 per cent to nearly 3 million sq. ft in Q1 2019.  The demand was largely driven by millennials and further fuelled by a rise in commercial rentals. As the number continues to increase, how can professionals decide on a workspace that fits their needs? How do you identify the right co-working space for you? With so many options, it may seem like a daunting task but let’s simplify it by looking at some key factors

Location

While choosing a co-working space, always consider the location. It should be convenient for employees, clients, and stakeholders. This will not only save you from long travel and exhaustion, but it will also give you more time to put into building your business. Choose a space that aligns with your work schedule and which is open when you need it to be.

Community  

Choose a co-working partner that provides you a space to enrich yourself not just professionally but also on a personal level. Many co-working spaces offer career assistance, networking opportunities, learning and development activities, unwind, employee engagement activities, events and much more besides the conventional advantages such as lower costs, hassle-free infrastructure, and flexibility.

Transparent pricing

Before finalizing a co-working partner, understand the pricing model. Check if there any additional costs to use certain amenities like internet, printing, meeting rooms, etc. Opt for a coworking space that offers transparent pricing and multiple benefits. 

Check for value-added services

There are a few players that offer more than just a space to work.  These brands have tie-ups with service providers that help in streamlining business operations, aid productivity and assist with employee programs. These tie-ups are of all kinds ranging from HR services, travel and employee accommodation to legal help, cloud computing credits and much more. What’s interesting is that most of these values adds are free. For example, some enterprise teams travel to different locations for meetings, etc., as a key part of their routine, these organizations can subscribe to a travel partner at discounted rates. Similarly, if an enterprise team is looking for an insurance plan for its employees, this can be facilitated by the co-working space.

Future growth and expansion

Provision for growth and expansion of your business as well. You may start as a four-member team and with time, progress to a larger team. Do keep that into account while leasing a co-working space. Opt for a co-working space that offers the flexibility to change membership plans basis your business needs.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

co-working spaces

Co-working Spaces Will Evolve in 2020

co-working spaces

#6 Things to Keep in Mind While Opening a Coworking Centre

co-working spaces

5 Reasons Why Early Stage Entrepreneurs are Opting for Co-working Spaces