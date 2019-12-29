Physical Fitness

Get a Workout Anywhere With This Portable Gym

Break a sweat without having to swing by the gym.
Get a Workout Anywhere With This Portable Gym
When you're burning the midnight oil every night, it's easy to lose track of your workout regimen. Between bringing a gym bag to the office, swinging by the gym on the way home, and trying to balance other commitments, exercise isn't the easiest thing to do for busy professionals. Still, exercise is important to increasing your energy and focus and helping you be your best self. So don't sacrifice exercise entirely, find smarter ways to do it, like with the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym.

The BodyBoss 2.0 is a completely portable setup that simulates thousands of dollars worth of gym equipment. All you need is a flat surface. It's designed to be incredibly lightweight and compact, yet versatile enough to help you get a full-body workout like you would at the gym. You can easily increase or decrease the difficulty by simply shortening or lengthening resistance bands and perform more than 300 exercises in your office or at home. If you need a little help getting inspired, BodyBoss offers a free workout program with access to live and recorded trainers to push you through thousands of different workouts.

Ditch the gym membership and find out why the BodyBoss 2.0 raised nearly $2 million on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. The BodyBoss 2.0 is on sale now for $179. Get it in green or pink.

